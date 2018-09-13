Lady Lions beat McClain, 3-0

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity volleyball team hosted the team from McClain High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Sept. 13.

Washington won the match, three sets to none.

Scores of the sets were: 25-14, 25-11 and 25-15.

Intensity was one key to the win, according to Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley.

“I was really proud of the way the girls started out very strong tonight,” DeAtley said. “It’s been a long week. We had road games Monday (at Western Brown) and Tuesday (at Jackson). Those were both late nights.

“It’s a good atmosphere to be in,” DeAtley said. “A competitive atmosphere. We knew we had to play our side of the net and control the match. We did that well tonight. We were serving well tonight; we were passing beautifully. I couldn’t be more proud of my girls for the effort they put forth.

“My girls played consistent tonight,” DeAtley said. “We relaxed a little in that third game, but then we came back and made some great plays that just allowed us to take control.”

Statistically for Washington, Hannah Haithcock and Rayana Burns shared the team lead in kills, each with nine.

Burns also led the Lady Lions with six solo blocks.

Maddy Jenkins led with five ace serves. Tabby Woods had three ace serves.

Aaralyne Estep led with 11 digs and Halli Wall had 10.

Washington will take part in a tri-match at Zane Trace High School Saturday, along with Logan Elm. The action begins at 10 a.m.

The Lady Lions will complete the first round of FAC play when they host Miami Trace Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace fell in five tough sets at home to Jackson Thursday, 23-25, 23-25, 28-26, 26-24 and 13-15. There will be a report on that match in Saturday’s Record-Herald.

Washington’s Amya Haithcock (8) goes up for the kill during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Amya-Haithcock-Lady-Lion-vball-9-13-2018-1.jpg Washington’s Amya Haithcock (8) goes up for the kill during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald