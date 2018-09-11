MT volleyball nets win over Indians

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team played one of their final matches in the historic, old Miami Trace High School Tuesday, hosting the squad from Hillsboro High School.

Miami Trace won the match, three sets to zero.

Scores of the sets were: 25-18, 25-12 and 25-21.

“We’ve had a rough season so far,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “Our schedule’s pretty tough and it’s not going to lighten up in the future.

“For us to get a win at this point in the season, it came at a good time,” Mace said. “The kids have been working hard, but things haven’t been going our way for one reason or another. Tonight we were able to put a few things together. They played three solid games tonight.

“We were more consistent tonight,” Mace said. “We did a better job of serving, we did a little better job of controlling the ball. That’s what has been hurting us so far this season — we’ll show spurts of being pretty good — but we’ll roller-coaster; we won’t show confidence or have control. Maybe this win will help in both of those categories.”

Statistically for Miami Trace, Ashley Campbell and Olivia Fliehman led with seven kills; Kate Leach had six ace serves.

In volleyball action from Monday, Sept. 10, Washington defeated Western Brown, 25-12, 25-23 and 25-9.

Tuesday night, Washington defeated Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson, 23-25, 25-12, 24-26, 25-20 and 15-8 and Chillicothe topped McClain, 25-17, 26-24 and 25-21.

Miami Trace will be back at home Thursday to host Jackson.

Ashley Campbell passes the ball up to the net for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro in the Panther Pit at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.