Lady Panthers soccer defeats Hillsboro, 3-1

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity soccer team hosted the squad from Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match on a mild, overcast, yet dry Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Miami Trace won the match, 3-1.

Emily Powell scored the first goal of the match for Miami Trace, the assist going to Macy Creamer at the 19:01 mark of the first half.

The score remained 1-0 at the halftime break.

At the 38:42 mark of the second half, Miami Trace increased its lead to 2-0 with a goal from Creamer. The assist for that score came from Becca Ratliff.

Hillsboro scored at the 37:50 mark of the second half.

Miami Trace concluded the scoring with a goal by Jenna Griffith with 9:21.

Miami Trace had 13 shots on goal, Hillsboro had 12 shots.

Khenadi Grubb had eight saves in goal for Miami Trace.

Hillsboro had six saves.

“We’ve been playing really well,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “We’re excited to keep going after those league matches and see what we can do this year.

“Hillsboro defeinitely came out and played hard,” Francis said. “They won a lot of the 50-50 balls. As the game went on, we settled in and made better and better passes. It was a really great effort for the win.”

Miami Trace (5-1-1 overall, 2-1-0 in the FAC) will host Jackson for another FAC match Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Kandice Mathews (15) drives the ball forward for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Kandice-Mathews-MT-soccer-9-11-2018.jpg Kandice Mathews (15) drives the ball forward for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at Miami Trace High School.