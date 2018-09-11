AP Ohio High School Football Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2018, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Colerain (8) 3-0 154

2, Mentor (6) 3-0 137

3, Pickerington Central (5) 3-0 133

4, Cincinnati Elder 3-0 94

5, Hilliard Davidson 3-0 87

6, Pickerington North 3-0 75

7, Reynoldsburg 3-0 69

8, Austintown-Fitch 3-0 66

9, Westerville Central 3-0 42

10, Canton McKinley 3-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Dublin Coffman 33. 12, Solon 30. 12, Cincinnati St. Xavier 30. 14, Clayton Northmont 22. 15, Springfield 15. 16, Lakewood St. Edward 12.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (13) 3-0 160

2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 3-0 145

3, Massillon Washington (1) 3-0 128

4, Avon Lake 3-0 112

5, Troy 3-0 63

6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3-0 55

7, Wadsworth 3-0 54

8, Maple Heights 3-0 43

9, Cincinnati Anderson 3-0 40

10, Cincinnati La Salle 2-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Avon 29. 12, Amherst Steele 26. 13, Macedonia Nordonia 25. 14, Massillon Perry 23. 15, Cincinnati Winton Woods 20. 16, Uniontown Lake 19. 17, Trenton Edgewood 18. 18, Chillicothe (1) 17. 19, Columbus Walnut Ridge 15. 20, Garfield Heights 12. 20, Kings Mills Kings 12.

DIVISION III

1, Chaminade Julienne (5) 3-0 118

2, Akron East (4) 3-0 113

3, Canfield (2) 3-0 108

4, Sandusky (2) 3-0 97

5, Wapakoneta 3-0 68

6, Richfield Revere 3-0 67

7, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 3-0 49

8, Bay Village Bay (1) 3-0 45

9, Parma Padua 3-0 41

10,Jackson (1) 3-0 38

(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 3-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Chagrin Falls Kenston 38. 13, Bellbrook (1) 37. 13, Columbus Bishop Hartley 37. 13, Mentor Lake Catholic (1) 37. 16, Trotwood-Madison (2) 31. 17, Beloit West Branch 27. 18, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 22. 18, Hillsboro 22. 20, Thornville Sheridan 19. 20, Kettering Archbishop Alter (1) 19. 22, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 13.

DIVISION IV

1, St. Marys Memorial (8) 3-0 147

2, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 3-0 128

3, Hubbard (4) 3-0 124

4, Poland Seminary 3-0 99

5, Steubenville (4) 2-1 67

6, Clinton-Massie 2-1 54

7, St. Clairsville 3-0 50

8, Shelby 3-0 43

9, London 3-0 42

(tie) Bloom-Carroll (1) 3-0 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Perry 40. 12, Waverly 39. 13, Salem 34. 14, Bellville Clear Fork (1) 30. 15, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 29. 16, Galion 27. 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20. 18, Rocky River Lutheran West 18. 19, Williamsport Westfall 15.

DIVISION V

1, Johnstown-Monroe (5) 3-0 143

2, Genoa Area (1) 3-0 103

3, Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 3-0 101

(tie) Middletown Madison (5) 3-0 101

5, Portsmouth West (3) 3-0 73

6, Wheelersburg (1) 2-1 58

7, Marion Pleasant (1) 3-0 40

8, Amanda-Clearcreek 3-0 39

9, Magnolia Sandy Valley 3-0 34

10, Liberty Center (1) 3-0 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Elyria Catholic (1) 31. 11, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 31. 13, Beachwood 29. 14, Cincinnati Purcell Marian 26. 15, Archbold 25. 16, Casstown Miami East 24. 16, Orwell Grand Valley 24. 18, Pemberville Eastwood 22. 19, Wickliffe 16. 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 16. 19, Cincinnati Mariemont 16. 22, Jamestown Greeneview 15. 22, West Lafayette Ridgewood 15. 22, Richwood North Union 15. 22, Minford 15.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (8) 3-0 173

2, Marion Local (6) 3-0 141

3, Kirtland (4) 3-0 140

4, Grandview Heights (1) 3-0 74

5, Mechanicsburg 3-0 55

6, New Middletown Springfield 3-0 52

7, St. Henry 3-0 48

8, Lima Central Catholic 3-0 43

9, Salineville Southern 3-0 39

10, Tipp City Bethel 3-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Mogadore 35. 12, Attica Seneca East 29. 13, Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 24. 13, Galion Northmor 24. 15, Howard East Knox 21. 15, Rootstown 21. 17, Cincinnati Deer Park 20. 18, Beverly Fort Frye 17. 19, McDonald 14. 20, Fort Recovery 12.

DIVISION VII

1, Minster (10) 3-0 161

2, McComb 3-0 140

3, Harvest Prep (5) 3-0 111

4, Sycamore Mohawk 3-0 101

5, Tiffin Calvert (1) 3-0 77

6, Convoy Crestview (1) 3-0 76

7, Glouster Trimble 3-0 37

8, Arlington 3-0 36

9, Leipsic (1) 3-0 35

10, Youngstown Christian (1) 3-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Ashtabula St. John 30. 12, Greenwich South Central 24. 12, Miami Valley Christian Academy 24. 14, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 23. 15, North Lewisburg Triad 21. 15, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (1) 21. 17, Leetonia 20. 18, Norwalk St. Paul 19. 19, Pandora-Gilboa 16. 20, Windham 14. 21, Ft. Loramie 12. 21, Edgerton 12.