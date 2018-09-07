High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Amanda-Clearcreek 34, Baltimore Liberty Union 20
Athens 26, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 16
Attica Seneca E. 30, Bloomdale Elmwood 6
Atwater Waterloo 14, Bowerston Conotton Valley 10
Aurora 21, Twinsburg 7
Avon Lake 31, Avon 28
Barberton 55, Cuyahoga Falls 6
Barnesville 16, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14
Bay Village Bay 28, Fairview 14
Beachwood 35, Warrensville Hts. 6
Beavercreek 57, Fairborn 19
Bellbrook 26, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Bellefontaine 49, Urbana 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0
Bellville Clear Fork 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 10
Beloit W. Branch 49, Ravenna SE 19
Belpre 36, Corning Miller 19
Berea-Midpark 50, Lakewood 12
Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 22, Waterford 20
Bloom-Carroll 51, Hebron Lakewood 21
Bowling Green 45, Tontogany Otsego 14
Brookfield 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 17
Brooklyn 46, Cle. Lincoln W. 14
Brookville 47, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Bryan 21, Sherwood Fairview 20
Bucyrus Wynford 31, Harrod Allen E. 13
Caldwell 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19
Canal Winchester 14, Ashville Teays Valley 7
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52, Cols. Mifflin 14
Carrollton 41, Cambridge 7
Casstown Miami E. 38, New Paris National Trail 3
Celina 56, Elida 36
Centerburg 27, Johnstown Northridge 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Chardon NDCL 42, Lorne Park, Ontario 0
Chillicothe 27, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6
Chillicothe Huntington 30, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 39, Greenfield McClain 21
Cin. Anderson 35, Harrison 3
Cin. Colerain 47, Cin. Princeton 19
Cin. Elder 21, Clarkson North, Ontario 13
Cin. Finneytown 33, Franklin Middletown Christian 8
Cin. La Salle 13, Lutheran North, Mo. 12
Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Day. Dunbar 6
Cin. Purcell Marian 35, Bethel-Tate 0
Cin. St. Xavier 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Cin. Sycamore 8, W. Chester Lakota W. 7
Cin. Western Hills 42, Cin. N. College Hill 8
Cin. Winton Woods 52, Cols. Upper Arlington 45
Cin. Wyoming 33, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 10
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 21, Middletown Fenwick 18
Clayton Northmont 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
Cle. St. Ignatius 21, Euclid 6
Coldwater 35, Versailles 7
Cols. Franklin Hts. 44, Cols. Briggs 14
Cols. Grandview Hts. 70, Zanesville Rosecrans 26
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Cols. Bexley 7
Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. Ready 19
Cols. Northland 28, Granville 21
Cols. South 95, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Cols. St. Charles 35, Cols. Independence 6
Cols. Walnut Ridge 41, Cols. Beechcroft 6
Cols. Watterson 25, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20
Day. Carroll 42, Indpls Washington, Ind. 0
Day. Christian 20, Day. Ponitz Tech. 14
Day. Oakwood 35, Carlisle 14
Delaware Hayes 30, Galloway Westland 7
Delta 13, Defiance Tinora 7
Dover 49, Wooster 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 34, Zanesville 26
Dublin Coffman 45, Dublin Jerome 14
Dublin Scioto 28, Sunbury Big Walnut 26
Fairfield 40, Hamilton 6
Findlay 30, Tol. Start 0
Fostoria 49, Oregon Stritch 19
Franklin Furnace Green 34, W. Union 0
Gahanna Lincoln 17, Springboro 14
Groveport-Madison 35, Worthington Kilbourne 14
Hamilton Ross 13, Mt. Orab Western Brown 7
Hilliard Darby 14, Lancaster 13
Hilliard Davidson 17, Hilliard Bradley 10
Hillsboro 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Jackson 15, Gallipolis Gallia 9
Jamestown Greeneview 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Johnstown-Monroe 10, Newark Licking Valley 9
Kettering Alter 10, Centerville 7
Lancaster Fairfield Union 28, McArthur Vinton County 0
Lebanon 7, Cin. West Clermont 3
Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Holland Springfield 33
Logan 45, Pomeroy Meigs 35
London 57, Washington C.H. 7
Mason 20, Cin. Oak Hills 6
Mechanicsburg 44, S. Charleston SE 0
Miamisburg 49, Loveland 14
Middletown Madison Senior 24, Germantown Valley View 16
Millersburg W. Holmes 31, Bellevue 27
Morrow Little Miami 20, Goshen 7
New Lexington 42, McConnelsville Morgan 7
New Philadelphia 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 20
New Richmond 28, Monroe 14
Newark 21, Marion Harding 0
Pataskala Licking Hts. 27, New Albany 24
Perry 38, Madison 6
Philo 52, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Pickerington Cent. 42, Trotwood-Madison 19
Pickerington N. 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7
Piqua 42, Day. Meadowdale 0
Portsmouth 35, Bidwell River Valley 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 23, Marysville 14
Reading 26, Cin. Summit Country Day 6
Reynoldsburg 36, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Sidney 38, Day. Belmont 6
Sidney Lehman 24, St. Paris Graham 14
Southeastern 41, Beaver Eastern 6
Spring. Kenton Ridge 47, Riverside Stebbins 14
Spring. NE 23, London Madison Plains 16
Spring. NW 35, Milton-Union 21
Spring. Shawnee 30, Day. Thurgood Marshall 17
Springfield 16, Hudson 10
St. Clairsville 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
St. Henry 37, Delphos St. John’s 7
St. Marys Memorial 38, Van Wert 6
Steubenville 40, St. Joseph, Ontario 19
Sugar Grove Berne Union 6, Newcomerstown 0
Thornville Sheridan 37, New Concord John Glenn 7
Vandalia Butler 38, Wilmington 12
W. Carrollton 47, Camden Preble Shawnee 42
W. Jefferson 54, Spring. Greenon 13
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Coshocton 20
W. Liberty-Salem 44, Cedarville 6
Wapakoneta 32, Lima Shawnee 6
Warsaw River View 21, Uhrichsville Claymont 7
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 22, Circleville Logan Elm 9
Waverly 37, Chillicothe Unioto 7
Waynesville 20, Blanchester 8
Westerville Cent. 55, Cols. Eastmoor 24
Westerville S. 27, Thomas Worthington 17
Wheelersburg 48, Heath 0
Whitehall-Yearling 26, Cols. Whetstone 7
Williamsport Westfall 28, Circleville 6
Williamstown, W.Va. 33, Marietta 22
Xenia 35, Franklin 26