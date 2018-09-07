Blue Lions fall in London town

LONDON — It was a meeting between a pair of teams both with impressive 2-0 starts to the season when the Washington Blue Lions traveled to London to take on the Red Raiders on an overcast and rainy Friday night.

After the battle last year at Gardner Park, one in which London came away with a 51-48 victory, the Blue Lions had hopes of going onto the Red Raiders’ turf field and returning the favor.

However, it was London that rolled to the victory, 57-7.

London scored with 7:53 to play in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

The second quarter was certainly a turning point in the game, as London scored 36 points, including three touchdown runs by K.J. Price (8, 6 and 50 yards).

London led 43-0 at halftime.

London scored one touchdown in the third quarter to extend the lead to 50-0.

The Red Raiders scored with 9:52 to play in the game.

The Blue Lions got on the board in the fourth quarter, with 4:05 to play on a 1-yard run by sophomore quarterback, Gio Thomas.

Senior Nick Bishop’s kick was the final point of the game, setting the final at 57-7.

Taking a look at the unofficial statistics, London accumulated 412 total yards of offense to 130 for the Blue Lions.

London ran 46 offensive plays for an average of 9.0 yards per play.

The Blue Lions had 35 offensive plays for an average of 3.7 yards per play.

London had 348 yards rushing on 43 attempts.

K.J. Price led with 164 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

Brenna Speiss carried five times for 94 yards and two touchdowns and Juane Gardner had 42 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.

Jameson McCane led the Blue Lions with 83 yards on eight attempts.

Gio Thomas had 18 yards and one touchdown on 14 attempts.

London completed 1 of 3 passes, that going from Gardner to Spiess for a 64-yard touchdown.

Dillon Steward had three catches for 13 yards and Ethan Rogers-Wright had two catches for 16 yards.

Elisha Shaw led the Blue Lions on the defensive side with seven tackles (six solo).

Steward and Jalen Pettiford each had four solo tackles.

Thomas was sacked three times on the night.

The Blue Lions (2-1) will be back at home to host Linden McKinley Friday, Sept. 14.

London (3-0) will travel to Liberty Union next Friday night.

Washington Blue Lion defenders (l-r); Elisha Shaw (21), Jalen Pettiford (9) and Omar Porter (3) pursue London running back K.J. Price (23) during a non-conference game at London High School Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Blue-Lion-defense-after-Price-9-7-2018-1.jpg Washington Blue Lion defenders (l-r); Elisha Shaw (21), Jalen Pettiford (9) and Omar Porter (3) pursue London running back K.J. Price (23) during a non-conference game at London High School Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.