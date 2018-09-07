Lady Lions fall to S’eastern

The Washington Lady Blue Lion soccer team hosted the team from Southeastern High School (Ross County) Thursday, Sept. 6.

Washington has had a tough go of things so far this season, entering the game looking to break a scoreless streak through the first five games.

Southeastern won the game, but, the good news is, Washington broke through with three goals (the final score was 5-3).

Chloe Lovett scored the first goal of the season for Washington on a breakaway.

Kassidy Hines converted a penalty kick and the final goal was scored by Mackenzie Shaffer.

“The team saw what they could be,” Washington first-year head coach Chris Chambers said. “The first half was the best they have played all year.

“We were stronger and quicker on both ends of the field, but (Southeastern) had more stamina and were able to take advantage of it in the second half,” Chambers said. “Still, (I’m) very proud of the way we played. We will go to work on fixing the second half issues and get ready for Jackson and McClain next week.”

Washington is at Jackson Tuesday and home against McClain Thursday.

