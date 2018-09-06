Panthers trounce Mustangs, 9-0

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity soccer team enjoyed an offensive explosion Thursday in a non-league home match against the Westfall Mustangs.

When all was said and done, the Panthers had rolled to a 9-0 victory.

Miami Trace quickly scored at the 37:33 mark of the first half with Jaden Haldeman scoring with an assist from Henry DeBruin. That goal would prove to be the winning one on this night.

Less than one minute of elapsed time later, Caleb Perry scored, the assist going to Kyler Conn.

Ten minutes later, August Langley scored from about 35 yards out.

Another ten minutes of play went by before Kody Burns scored with an assist from Perry.

Some five minutes later, Justin Shoemaker converted a penalty kick to make it 5-0, Panthers.

With one minute to play until halftime, Sebastian Gurruchaga scored, giving the Panthers a 6-0 halftime lead.

In the second minute of the second half, Anthony Langley scored on a corner kick rebound.

Devin Howard scored two minutes later, the assist to August Langley.

Drew Batson ended the scoring for the Panthers at the 18-minute mark.

Westfall had two shots on goal, both saved by the keeper, Shoemaker.

Miami Trace had 37 shots on goal and the Westfall keeper had 20 saves.

Miami Trace played 32 different players in the match.

“This was our third shut out of the season,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. The others were against Circleville and McClain.

“We have now scored 24 goals in five games,” Thoroman said. “Last year, we scored 18 goals in 18 games. We are definitely playing good, team soccer.”

The Panthers (now 4-1-0 overall) host Sheridan Saturday at 1 p.m.

Miami Trace players return to midfield after Devin Howard (14) scored a goal during a non-conference match against Westfall Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (l-r); Drew Batson, Howard, Anthony Langley and August Langley. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_MT-boys-soccer-after-Howard-goal-9-6-2018.jpg Miami Trace players return to midfield after Devin Howard (14) scored a goal during a non-conference match against Westfall Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (l-r); Drew Batson, Howard, Anthony Langley and August Langley. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald