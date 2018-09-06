Blue Lion cc competes at Circleville Invit.

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Blue Lion cross country team competed in the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational Saturday, Sept. 1.

Washington’s boys high school team placed 15th out of 25 teams. Thirty schools sent runners to the meet.

The Lady Lion girls high school team placed 18th out of 20 teams. Twenty-eight schools sent runners to the meet.

For the Blue Lions, Kameron Morris placed 36th overall out of 258 runners in a time of 18:35.5.

Cloe Copas was the top placer for the Lady Lions, finishing 18th in 22:02.3. There were 221 runners in the event.

Garren Walker was 84th overall in a time of 25:22.3.

Connor Lane was 84th overall with a time of 19:52.2.

Other boys results for Washington: Will Baughn, 112th, 20;38.6; Kalub Wilkerson, 129th, 21:05.5; Josh Waters, 174th, 22:41.7; Branton Dawes, 202nd, 23:58.9; R.G. Crabtree, 232nd, 26.29.6; Ryan Elrich, 238th, 27:10.2; Luke Rader, 253rd, 29:41.4; Aidan Cottrill, 254th, 30:19.9; Thomas May, 257th, 30:42.6.

Other girls results for Washington: Mia Moats, 166th, 29:04.7; Abby Tackage, 191st, 31:02.8; McKenna Garren, 199th, 31:41.9.

Fairfield Union won the girls’ event with 55 placement points.

Laikin Tarlton of Chillicothe was third overall in 20:11.8.

Mackenzie Davis of Fairfield Union won with a time of 19:31.6.

Chillicothe placed second as a team with 84 placement points.

Host Circleville was fifth with 165 points; Logan Elm was 11th with 325 points and Westfall was 12th with 332 points.

On the boys’ side, Andrew McCallum of Chillicothe was 10th in 17:08.5.

The winning time was turned in by William Wilke of Sheridan (16:25.2).

Sheridan won the team event with 49 placement points.

Eaton was second with 82 points.

Chillicothe placed sixth with 230 points; Waverly was seventh with 242 points; Westfall was 10th with 325 points; Circleville was 21st with 495 points.

In the middle school girls race, Washington placed sixth out of 13 teams with 157 points.

Kaelin Pfeifer was second overall in 13:27.8. There were 146 runners in the race.

Kaylii Merrit placed third in 13:43.1.

Minford’s Juniper Allen won the race in 13:15.0.

Also for Washington, Addison Chambers was 62nd overall in 16:28.9; Trinity George placed 64th in 16:31.4; Jordan McCane was 97th in 17:44.9; Jordan Mead placed 99th in 18:02.0; Calleigh Wead was 131st in 20:44.7.

Sheridan won the middle school girls meet with 43 placement points.

Chillicothe was 10th with 269 points.

In the middle school boys race, Washington did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Ian Roush was the first Blue Lion to finish, placing 53rd in 13:54.5.

Noah Hicks placed 84th in 15:03.1; Isiah Wightman was 103rd in 16:01.9 and Gabe Wightman was 134th in 18:09.8.

Sheridan won the boys middle school race with 76 placement points.

Circleville was 10th with 246 points.

Washington will compete in the Zane Trace Invitational Saturday at 10 a.m.

Lady Lion ms girls Pfeifer, Merrit, place 2nd, 3rd