Braves v’ball trips MT, 3-1

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team hosted the team from Logan Elm High School in a non-conference match Wednesday evening.

The match was moved to the MT Elementary School so that players and spectators alike could benefit from the air conditioning on another hot, humid early September day.

Logan Elm won the match, three sets to one.

Scores of the sets were: 25-14, 25-16, 25-27 and 25-16.

“We were trying a couple of new things tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “We had some good results and some mixed results.

“We’re able to do some things that we’re wanting to do, but, we’re having trouble maintaining through the entire match,” Mace said. “We’re still roller-coastering up and down which is what’s coming back to haunt us.

“If we can smooth some of those things out, we’ll start changing things as far as how the games are finishing,” Mace said. “Until we get to that point, it’s still going to be a roller-coaster. We have to improve on a few things, mentally, as far as being able to maintain our focus throughout the entire match.”

Statistically for Miami Trace, Olivia Fliehman had nine kills and Laura Robinson had six kills.

Delaney Eakins and Robinson each had two ace serves.

Miami Trace (1-7 overall) will host Greeneview Saturday with the j-v match starting at 1 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Delaney Eakins (13) and Tapanga Sanderson (15) go for the block during a non-conference match against Logan Elm Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. The match was played at the Miami Trace Elementary School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_MT-vball-Eakins-and-Sanderson-v-Logan-Elm-9-5-2018.jpg Miami Trace’s Delaney Eakins (13) and Tapanga Sanderson (15) go for the block during a non-conference match against Logan Elm Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. The match was played at the Miami Trace Elementary School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald