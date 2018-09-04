Garrison competes for Marshall

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Marshall cross country ran its first meet of the 2018 season Saturday, Sept. 1 at the Queen City Invitational on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

Out of 15 men’s teams, Marshall finished ninth (262 points) and out of 13 women’s teams, the Herd finished 11th (335 points). Leading the way individually for each side was junior Alex Minor and freshman Madelyn Garrison.

For the men’s team running in a 5K for the only time this season, Minor finished 28th with a time of 16:00.0. Senior Nick Schmidt came through next at 16:16.7 in 40th place. Freshman Ian Domenick ran in 16:37.4, coming in 74th.

Rounding out the top-five was a duo of sophomores with Coy Smith in 86th (16:45.4) and Josh Endres in 90th (16:48.7).

For the women’s team, three of the top-four finishers competed in their first collegiate race. Garrison’s 55th place finish and time of 19:32.3 led the way, followed by freshman Alexandra Evans in 81st (20:14.7). Junior Mary Kerby finished 95th with a time of 20:41.2.

Freshman Myah McAlister finished in 102nd with a time of 20:57.1, followed by junior Audreana Lewis in 121st (22:05.3).

“It was really competitive just like we thought it would be,” assistant coach Caleb Bowen said. “Unfortunately for the girls it got really hot and really humid real fast, but they ran tough. Madelyn [Garrison] showed a lot of toughness going out with the main girls and we saw what she can do. For the guys, I was really happy and surprised with Ian [Domenick], he ran lights out. Alex Minor ran great.”

“I don’t really care about times for this meet, it was a rust buster. But the way we all competed was good. Overall, I’m pretty excited about how we’re looking right now. We’re definitely excited to start progressing from here. I think on the guy’s side we’ll do a lot better in the 8K distance. Girls, it was a good first meet.”

Women’s (5K)- 149 total runners

Madelyn Garrison 55th 19:32.3

Alexandra Evans 81st 20:14.7

Mary Kerby 95th 20:41.2

Myah McAlister 102nd 20:57.1

Audreana Lewis 121st 22:05.3

Mary Zulauf 122nd 22:08.0

Abigail Short 129th 22:20.6

Allison Short 131st 22:47.2

Alyssa Long 133rd 23:16.5

UP NEXT

The team is back in action in two weeks at the Winthrop Invitational on September 15 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Marshall freshman (and Washington High School Class of 2018 member) Maddy Garrison (5753) competes in her first collegiate cross country race Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Northern Kentucky University. Garrison was the first member of her team to cross the finish line, placing 55th in a time of 19.32.3. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Maddy-Garrison-win-cc-run-for-Marshall.jpg Marshall freshman (and Washington High School Class of 2018 member) Maddy Garrison (5753) competes in her first collegiate cross country race Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Northern Kentucky University. Garrison was the first member of her team to cross the finish line, placing 55th in a time of 19.32.3.