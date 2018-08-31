Shaw homers in Brewers’ win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jhoulys Chacin pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Friday night.

During the game, the teams reportedly worked out a trade that will send pitcher Gio Gonzalez from the Nationals to the Brewers. The left-handed starter, who has struggled in 2018, will be a free agent in the offseason.

The Brewers also got home runs from Jesus Aguilar, his 31st, and Erik Kratz in winning their third straight game. Milwaukee holds the second NL wild card spot.

Chacin (14-5) allowed a run on six hits while striking out six and walking two in 6 1/3 innings.

Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth for his eighth save in 13 opportunities. With a hard rain falling, the Nationals loaded the bases with one out, but Jeffress struck out Bryce Harper and got Anthony Rendon on a fielder’s choice.

Shaw connected for a two-run shot with two outs in the first, Kratz hit a solo home run in the second and Aguilar connected with nobody on in the third.