Hurricane defeats Miami Trace, 38-7

WILMINGTON — Wilmington unleashed an offensive aerial attack Friday night against Miami Trace, defeating the Panthers 38-7 at Alumni Field.

Wilmington is now 1-1 on the season and the Panthers fall to 1-1 on their season.

WHS Quarterback Brady Evans accumulated 286 yards in passing on eight receptions including four touchdowns.

On the night, the Hurricane rolled up 412 yards in total offense.

Individually, Cam Coomer had 181 yards on four receptions, including a pair of long receptions, one for 70 yards in the second quarter, and a 66 yard scamper down the sideline which set up another Hurricane touchdown. Coomer;s first touchdown put Wilmington on the scoreboard at the 5:14 mark of the opening quarter, with Brady Henry’s PAT kick giving the Cane a 7-0 lead.

Wilmington extended the lead to 14-0 on an Evans to Ryan Camp 25 yard aerial in the closing minute of the quarter, giving WHS a 14-0 lead.

Miami Trace got on the board with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Andrew Amore, and Justin Shoemaker’s PAT kick made it a 14-7 game, but the Panthers would get no closer.

Last-minute heroics by Evans and Coomer on the 70-yard touchdown pass over the middle enabled WHS to take a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Coomer helped set up Wilmington’s next touchdown with a scamper down the WHS sideline rambling 66 yards, which led to Grant Mayer’s two-yard touchdown run at the 5:14 mark of the third quarter.

Mason McIntosh was the fourth Hurricane player with a touchdown catch, this one covering 67 yards with just under 2:00 to go in the third quarter, as Wilmington extended the lead to 35-7 after three quarters of play.

Henry tacked on a 32-yard field goal from the left hash mark with 6:39 to go in regulation, extending the lead to 38-7 and the remainder of the game was played with a running clock.

Wilmington travels to Vandalia-Butler next Friday night.

Miami Trace is on the road again next week at Logan Elm.

The Braves fell to 0-2 with a 20-14 loss to Westfall last night.

In other scores around the area Friday, Unioto defeated McClain, 34-6; Chillicothe beat Mifflin, 56-14; Jackson shut out Fairfield Union, 34-0; London blanked Madison Plains, 61-0; Greeneview topped Waynesville, 40-8; Hillsboro was leading Goshen, 20-7 when that game was halted due to lightning. It will be completed Saturday.

Waverly crushed Zane Trace, 48-3 and Paint Valley toppled Williamsburg, 57-7.

Miami Trace’s Luke Henry (52) and Dylan Arnold (60) team up against Wilmington’s Connor Mitchell (38) during a non-conference game at Wilmington Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_FB2_trace_52and60.jpg Miami Trace’s Luke Henry (52) and Dylan Arnold (60) team up against Wilmington’s Connor Mitchell (38) during a non-conference game at Wilmington Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Mark Huber | News Journal