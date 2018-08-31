Posted on by

Astros golf beats Blue Lions


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

The Washington Blue Lions golf team took on former South Central Ohio League opponent East Clinton Thursday, Aug. 30 at Snow Hill Country Club.

East Clinton won the match with a 190.

Washington shot a 228.

Brock Morris led Washington with a 49.

Also for the Blue Lions, Ty Rose shot a 56, Sam Shaffer a 59, Tyler Rood had a 64 and Caden Hott had a score of 70.

Gage McConahay of East Clinton was medalist with a 40.

Other scores for the Astros: Brendon Walters, 45; Lane Baker, 51; Shane Streber, 54; Quinton Tolle, 59 and Cody Chaney, 72.

Washington returns to action Wednesday at Chillicothe.

