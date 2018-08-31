McClain girls golf continues FAC lead

The Frontier Athletic Conference held its fourth girls’ golf match of the 2018 season Thursday, Aug. 30 at Buckeye Hills Country Club near New Martinsburg.

McClain won the match with a team total of 207.

Miami Trace shot a 219; Jackson had a score of 240 and Washington had a team total of 269.

McClain’s Erika Martin was the medalist with a score of 47.

Miami Trace’s Libby Aleshire led her team with a 49.

Madeline Lewis shot a 57 for Jackson and Raven Haithcock led Washington with a 65.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Makayla Barnes, 54; Alyssa Butler, 57; Meri Grace Carson, 64; Regan Hagler, 59.

Other scores for Washington: Breanna Taylor, 67; Haley Hixson, 67; Eryne Croker, 70; Savannah Osborne, 71; Taylor Hixson, 73.

Other McClain scores: Bryna Karnes, 50; Bri Weller, 51; Cassidy Willis, 59; Shayna Beatty, 62; Liz Kegley, 66,

Other Jackson scores: Isabella Scullytenpenny, 58; Makena Folden, 62; Kylie Defoy, 63; Kaltra Woltz, 68,