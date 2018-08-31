McClain tops MT in 5 sets

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers volleyball team had its home-opening match against the McClain Lady Tigers

Thursday in the Panther Pit.

This volleyball season will feature the final athletic contests to be held in the current Miami Trace High School.

McClain won this match, 22-25, 27-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13.

Delaney Eakins led Miami Trace with eight kills.

Laura Robinson had five kills.

Ashley Campbell had five ace serves for the Lady Panthers.

“Both teams were pretty well evenly matched,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “It came down to who made fewer errors. In the fifth and deciding game, we made a couple of errors that cost us. But, both teams were pretty even.

“We’d gain the momentum, then it would swing back to McClain,” Mace said. “As far as volleyball, it was good that way. We just came out on the short end of the score.”

Miami Trace, 0-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, 1-6 overall, hosts Logan Elm Wednesday with the j-v match starting at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Kate Leach (11) and Laura Robinson (19) go for the block during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in the Panther Pit on the campus of Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_MT-vball-vs-McClain-8-30-2018.jpg Miami Trace’s Kate Leach (11) and Laura Robinson (19) go for the block during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in the Panther Pit on the campus of Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald