Panther soccer shuts out McClain, 6-0

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the McClain Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer match Thursday evening.

The Panthers won the match, 6-0.

Miami Trace led 2-0 at halftime.

Junior Kyler Conn scored four goals for the Panthers.

The first goal came at the 35:48 mark, assisted by Simon DeBruin.

The second goal occurred at the 20:55 mark, the assist to Wyatt Cory.

In the second half, Caleb Perry converted a penalty kick for the Panthers at the 36:00 mark.

Conn scored his third goal, with the assist by Jaden Haldeman, at 31:30.

Conn scored on a penalty kick with 27:28 to play in the match.

The final goal came from Kody Burns, unassisted at the 22:09 mark.

Miami Trace took 18 shots on goal to 13 for the Tigers.

Justin Shoemaker had seven saves in goal for the Panthers.

McClain’s keeper had six saves.

“Before the game, we talked to the team with emphasis on effort, trying to win the 50/50 balls,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “We wanted to play really good team defense, work for each other — we wanted to have more intensity, enthusiasm and desire than McClain had, and we did.

“Most of those goals came purely from hustle,” Thoroman said. “Just beating them to the ball, making the pass and getting on the other end of it.

“That’s two shutouts for us in three games,” Thoroman said. “That’s special.”

Miami Trace (2-1 overall, 1-1 FAC) will host Fairbanks Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Westfall at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Miami Trace's Simon DeBruin charges ahead with the ball for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the McClain Tigers Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald