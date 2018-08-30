WHS’ Copas 4th at Sprinfield cc meet

SPRINGFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion high school cross country teams competed in the Finish Timing Invitational in Springfield Saturday, Aug. 25.

Washington’s Cloe Copas placed fourth in a field of 125 runners with a time of 21:26.4.

Washington placed seventh out of nine teams with 178 placement points.

Garren Walker was 37th in 24:58.6; Shawna Conger placed 60th in 26:45.4; Mia Moats was 96th in 29:44.4; Abby Tackage was 104th in 30:23.9; McKenna Garren placed 113th in 32:38.2.

Kameron Morris was the top finisher on the boys’ side for the Blue Lions, placing 46th in 18:54.3.

There were 265 runners in the high school boys race.

Also for Washington, Karson Runk, 80th, 19:50.5; Will Baughn, 109th, 20:29.8; Kalub Wilkerson, 136th, 21:14.6; Josh Waters, 176th, 22:23.4; R. G. Crabtree, 247th, 27:01.4; Ryan Elrich, 252nd, 28:09.2; Luke Rader, 261st, 31:22.6; Kyler Runk, 264th, 24:15.1; Thomas May, 265th, 34:47.9.

Lakota West won both the boys and girls high school events.

Unioto was fifth in the girls’ meet, Wilmington was eighth and East Clinton was ninth.

On the boys’ side, Unioto was third, Wilmington was fourth, McClain was 10th, Hillsboro was 12th, East Clinton was 14th and Clinton-Massie placed 15th.

Washington will compete in the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.

Miami Trace will take part in the Ohio Classic in Hillsboro Saturday.