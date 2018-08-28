Hillsboro golf wins FAC match

On a very warm Monday, Aug. 27, the Frontier Athletic Conference held its fourth boys’ golf match of the 2018 season at the Greens in Washington C.H.

Hillsboro had the low team score of 176.

Jackson shot a 183, McClain a 185 and Miami Trace a 196.

Chillicothe had a team score of 205 and Washington posted a team total of 211.

The medalist of the match was Hillsboro’s Kristin Jamieson, who will be playing golf next season at Ohio State. She shot a 37.

McClain’s Trevor Newkirk and Jackson’s Ethan Mercer were next, both with a score of 40.

Hayden Walters led the Panthers with a 42; Chillicothe’s Eli Taylor and Cuay McGuire both shot a 49 and Washington’s Ty Rose and Tyler Rood both had a score of 50.

Other scores for Washington: Brock Morris, 52; Caden Hott, 59; Sam Shaffer, 61.

Other scores for Miami Trace: Tyler Eggleton, 44; Trenton Crawford, 53; Dawson Wallace, 57; Justin Marshall, 58; Dalton Minshall, 66.

Other scores for McClain: Trenton Newkirk, 43; Kobe Penwell, 51; Carson Spangler, 51; Wesley Potts, 54; Seth Wise, 55.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Gabe Mycroft, 44; Will Kiefer, 47; Bryce Bledsoe, 48; Gavin Puckett, 53; Brennen Priest, 54.

Other scores for Chillicothe: J.T. Kobel, 49; Matthew Madsen, 57.

Other scores for Jackson: Aidan Massie, 47; Trase Speakman, 48; Carson Strange, 48; Caleb Rose, 48; Cooper Donaldson, 51.

Washington will host Whiteoak Wednesday at the Greens at 4 p.m.

Hayden Walters of Miami Trace watches his tee shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at the Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Hayden-Walters-MT-golf-8-27-2018.jpg Hayden Walters of Miami Trace watches his tee shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at the Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Brock-Morris-Blue-Lion-golf-8-27-2018-take-3.jpg Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Indians’ Kristin Jamieson paces field