Sports In Brief

Big Cats shutout Oakwood, 3-0

The Big Cats 10u boys soccer team defeated Oakwood 3-0 Sunday for their first Miami Valley Youth Soccer Association league win.

Cam Thoroman led the BCSC with three goals

No. 14 Michigan won’t have Tarik Black at No. 12 Notre Dame

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says receiver Tarik Black will be out for weeks with a broken right foot.

Harbaugh told reporters Monday it has not been determined whether Black needs surgery. The 14th-ranked Wolverines open the season at No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Black was hurt during practice over the weekend. He had 11 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in three games last season before needing surgery on his left foot.

Losing Black is a setback because he has been one of Shea Patterson’s top receivers in practice along with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Grant Perry.

Nico Collins is among the receivers with an opportunity to play a larger role without Black in the lineup.

___

Mississippi St QB Fitzgerald suspended for season opener

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald won’t play in Saturday’s season opener against Stephen F. Austin because of a “violation of team policy.”

First-year Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead made the surprise announcement at Monday’s news conference. Moorhead did not elaborate on the reason for Fitzgerald’s suspension, saying only that the violation occurred last spring.

The suspension delays the return of Fitzgerald, a third-year starter who suffered a gruesome dislocated right ankle in last year’s Egg Bowl. Sophomore Keytaon Thompson will start in Fitzgerald’s absence.

Moorhead praised Fitzgerald’s behavior and attitude since the spring incident, saying that he’s been elected team captain and is a “great leader and great teammate.” Moorhead said Fitzgerald will return for the 18th-ranked Bulldogs and be the starter against Kansas State on Sept. 8.

___

Johnny Manziel returns to practice for Alouettes

MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel was back at Montreal Alouettes practice on Monday but Antonio Pipkin took the first reps with the starters.

However, the two quarterbacks shared reps almost equally. The quarterback who goes first usually starts the next game, but it appeared that coach Mike Sherman is keeping his options open.

The Alouettes play Friday night in Ottawa.

Manziel missed two games while under concussion protocol. He missed the two practices last week, but took part in a team walkthrough on Thursday.

The Alouettes acquired Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, in July in a deal with Hamilton. He played his first two CFL games for Montreal before suffering a head injury against Ottawa.

___

Quarterback Jeff George Jr. transfers from Michigan to Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. has transferred from Michigan to Pittsburgh.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday that George has enrolled at the school and joined the team. Narduzzi says it is not immediately clear if the son of former NFL quarterback Jeff George will be eligible to play this season.

George played in 11 games for Illinois in 2016 and 2017, throwing for 1,743 yards, 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He left the Illini as a graduate transfer in the spring and chose Michigan after visiting with the Panthers. George practiced with the Wolverines during training camp.

Pitt is set at starting quarterback, with sophomore Kenny Pickett to make his second college start when the Panthers host Albany on Saturday.

___

Brother of slain Iowa student leads prep team to victory

LISBON, Iowa (AP) — A brother of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts played through his grief and led his high school football team to victory in the season opener.

The Des Moines Register reports that Scott Tibbetts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School beat Lisbon High 35-24 on Friday night in Lisbon. The win came less than 48 hours before a memorial service Sunday for his 20-year-old sister.

Authorities say a 24-year-old suspect, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, led investigators to her body in a cornfield last week about 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. She had been missing since July 18.

Lisbon officials complied with their opponents’ wishes that there be no displays or tributes regarding Mollie Tibbetts. The visitors wore jerseys with a small honor: teal wings with the initials “MT” in a heart. The wings will remain there all season.

Scott Tibbetts declined to comment after the game.

___

Kentucky names JUCO transfer Wilson as starting quarterback

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has named Terry Wilson to start the season opener at quarterback against Central Michigan, with sophomore Gunnar Hoak as the backup.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Wilson redshirted at Oregon in 2016 before transferring to Garden City (Kansas) Community College and passing for 2,133 of his 2,651 yards and 26 of 31 touchdowns. He enrolled at Kentucky in January and showed promise in spring drills along with Hoak, with coach Mark Stoops saying last week that the competition between them was “very close” as he mulled who would start on Saturday.

Kentucky’s depth chart released Monday also lists redshirt freshman Naasir Watkins or sophomore transfer E.J. Price as the starting left tackle in place of Landon Young, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Friday’s practice.

___

Answers sought after Little Rock stadium gunfire rumors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials are seeking answers after thousands of people fled the stands at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock amid talks of a possible gun threat.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that authorities gathered in the stadium Sunday to discuss the stampede the night before and how authorities might better respond in such a situation.

Fleeing attendees left behind personal belongings Saturday after a fight had led to rumors of gunfire . Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore says the disturbance caused people to exit the Salt Bowl, a high school rivalry game that drew about 38,000 attendees.

Moore says authorities are working to determine if anyone is responsible for the panic. There’s no confirmation of gunfire. Moore says people likely heard falling metal barricades or a stun gun deployed during the panic.

Police say several people were injured.

___