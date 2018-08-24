Posted on by

Lady Lions fall to Circleville


Washington’s Mackenzie Shaffer (3) controls the ball during a non-conference game at Circleville Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Circleville won the game, 7-0. Washington hosts Wilmington Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

Washington’s Mackenzie Shaffer (3) controls the ball during a non-conference game at Circleville Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Circleville won the game, 7-0. Washington hosts Wilmington Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.


Photo by Kenny Binegar

Washington’s Mackenzie Shaffer (3) controls the ball during a non-conference game at Circleville Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Circleville won the game, 7-0. Washington hosts Wilmington Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

Washington’s Mackenzie Shaffer (3) controls the ball during a non-conference game at Circleville Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Circleville won the game, 7-0. Washington hosts Wilmington Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Mackenzie-Shaffer-WHS-girls-soccer-v-Circleville-8-23-2018.jpgWashington’s Mackenzie Shaffer (3) controls the ball during a non-conference game at Circleville Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Circleville won the game, 7-0. Washington hosts Wilmington Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and will play at Hillsboro Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Photo by Kenny Binegar