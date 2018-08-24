Lady Lion tennis shuts down Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Lion tennis team remained undefeated in the Frontier Athletic Conference (and on the still young season) with a 5-0 win at Hillsboro Thursday, Aug. 23.

Washington dominated this match, winning 60 games and losing only one game.

At first singles, Megan Downing defeated Miriam Studebaker, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Jen Richards beat Alexia Nickolas, 6-0, 6-0.

Brooklyn Foose won the third singles court, 6-0, 6-1 over Caroline Crouch.

At first doubles, Bethany Wilt and Sydnie Hall blanked Kenzie Addams and Johanna Holt, 6-0, 6-0.

Brynne Frederick and Payton Maddux beat Jenna Wilson and Haley Norman, 6-0, 6-0.

Washington (4-0 overall, 3-0 FAC) will take part in the Wilmington pro-style tournament Saturday and play at Logan Elm Monday before returning to FAC action at Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.