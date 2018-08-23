Copas, Pfeifer win McClain cc titles

GREENFIELD — The McClain Tigers held their annual cross country invitational at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The weather was warm, but the humidity was down, making for fine running conditions as the athletes circled through and around the park.

Fairfield won the high school boys event with a low total of just 18 placement points.

The Lions had the top four finishers and five of the top eight.

Miami Trace was second with 49 placement points.

Bo Little was the first Panther to cross the finish line in seventh place with a time of 17:15.

Miami Trace had runners finish in places nine through 12: Simon DeBruin, 9th, 17:26; Caleb Brannigan, 10th, 17:31; Henry DeBruin, 11th, 17:37 and Mcale Callahan, 12th, 17:43.

Kameron Morris was the first Blue Lion to finish, placing 13th in 17:44.

McClain’s Reece Schluep was the first Tiger over the line in sixth place with a time of 17:13.

McClain placed third as a team with 96 placement points.

Whiteoak was fourth with 114, followed by Washington with 115 and Hillsboro sixth with 134 points.

Washington’s Cloe Copas won the high school girls race, out of a field of 29 runners, in a time of 20:57.

Hillsboro’s Mollie McCreary was second in 21:08 and Miami Trace’s Mallory Conklin was third in 21:15.

Morgan Richmond of Fairfield was fourth in 22:17.

Shawna Conger of Washington was fifth in 23:28; Garren Walker of Washington was seventh in 24:33.

Aaliyah Evans of McClain was 10th in 25:00.

Fairfield won the team meet with 32 points to 37 for Washington.

Miami Trace was third with 66 points.

The other schools did not have enough runners to post a team score.

For the middle school boys, there were three teams with enough runners to have a team score.

Fairfield won with 27 points.

Whiteoak was second with 40 points and Miami Trace was third with 62 points.

Landry Hattan of Fairfield won with a time of 11:48.

Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace was the first Panther to finish, taking fifth in 12:40.

Washington’s Ian Roush was 14th in 13:45.

There were 41 runners in the middle school boys race.

On the middle school girls’ side, Washington’s Kaelin Pfeifer won with a time of 13:05.

Ramsey Haines of Hillsboro was second in 13:23 and Autumn White of Greenfield was third in 13:30.

Kaylii Merrit of Washington was fourth in 13:33.

Meghan Cory was the first runner from Miami Trace to finish the race, clocking a time of 15:01, good for 11th place.

Hillsboro won the middle school girls team competition with 37 placement points.

Whiteoak was second with 56 points, followed by Washington with 66 points and Greenfield with 76 points.

In the high school boys race, for Washington, Connor Lane was 22 in 18:49; Karson Runk was 24th in 19:03.01; Will Baughn placed 28th in 19:25; Kalub Wilkerson was 34th in 20:09; Josh Waters was 43rd in 21:45; Branton Dawes, 67th, 26:01; R.G. Crabtree, 68th, 26:01.01; Ryan Elrich, 69th, 26:25; Luke Rader, 72nd, 27:38; Aidan Cottrill, 77th, 30:08; Kyler Runk, 78th, 20:48; Thomas May, 80th, 32:10.

For Miami Trace, Charles Lapasky finished 19th in 18:37; Connor Bucher was 23rd in 19:03; Joathem Lewis, 29th, 19:42; Wyatt Cory, 31st, 19:57; Weston Melvin, 36th, 20:35; James Munro, 40th, 21:02; Skylar Lyons, 41st, 21:15; Cole Howland, 42nd, 21:31; Matthew Warner, 46th, 21:55; Fletcher Havens, 61st, 24:23; Kaiden Thompson, 63rd, 24:57; Wesley May, 65th, 25:20.

In the high school girls race, for Washington, Mia Moats was 16th in 27:08.01; Abby Tackage, 19th, 28:27; McKenna Garren, 20th, 30:10.

For Miami Trace, Hazen Jacobs was 17th in 27:26; Lilly Litteral placed 23rd in 32:17; Hayley Lucas, 24th, 32:17.01; Lorelei King, 25th, 32:34; Mackenzie Munro, 27th, 35:09; Kylie Munro, 29th, 36:13.

In the middle school boys race, for Miami Trace, Isaiah Reisinger was 13th in 13:38; Cole Little placed 16th in 13:50.01; Max Trimble was 17th in 14:04; Eli Miller, 18th, 14:09; Christian Rossiter, 20th, 14:22; Tate Landrum, 22nd, 14:25; Kolton Moore, 23rd, 14:33; Jacob Pettit, 25th, 14:43; Vincent Munro, 26th, 14:52; Jacob Cline, 28th, 15:13; Lyndon Phillips, 30th, 15:22; Zach Warnock, 33rd, 16:05; Tristan Combs, 37th, 18:15.

For the Blue Lions in the middle school boys race, Noah Hicks was 27th in 14:56; Isiah Wightman, 34th, 16:14; Gabe Wightman, 36th, 18:04.

In the middle school girls event, for Miami Trace, Hillary McCoy placed 16th in 16:05; Kelsey Pettit, 28th, 19:57; Mara Simonson, 30th, 20:25.

For Washington in the girls middle school race, Jordan McCane finished 22nd in 17:04; Addison Chambers, 23rd, 17:25; Jordan Mead, 25th, 18:22; Calleigh Wead, 29th, 20:20; Maggie Copas, 32nd, 20:57.

Miami Trace will next compete in the Hillsboro Classic at the Hillsboro YMCA Saturday, Sept. 1.

Washington will compete in the Finish Timing Invitational in Springfield Saturday at 9 a.m.

