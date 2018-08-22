FCS Crusaders open fall sports season

Fayette Christian School opened the 2018 season this past weekend with a double-header against Temple Christian Academy from Fremont, Ohio.

In Friday night’s game, Spencer Hanusik led the way with six goals and two assists. Fellow senior Michael Miller added three goals and two assists while Nicholas Epifano had two goals and two assists. Lane Hufford added one assist from the back line in the 11-6 victory.

Saturday morning’s game was an 11-4 victory which featured five more goals and an assist from Spencer Hanusik. Michael Miller again had the hat trick and an assist and was assisted once from Tyler Havens. Nicholas Epifano had two more goals and an assist.

Fayette Christian will play again on Monday at home against Temple Christian School from Dayton.

Fayette Christian’s volleyball team began its season on Tuesday evening, Aug. 21 at Hillsboro Christian Academy (2-0). It was a clean sweep for the Crusaders of Hillsboro, 25-10, 25-21, 25-12.

They will look to even their record as they host Temple Christian School from Dayton, Ohio on Monday night.

Soccer team starts 2-0