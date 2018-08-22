Waverly soccer beats Lady Lions

WAVERLY — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity soccer team began the 2018 season on the road with a non-conference match against the Tigers at Waverly High School Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Waverly won the match, 7-0.

The Tigers led 6-0 at halftime.

“We knew we were the underdog going into the game,” Washington first-year head coach Chris Chambers said. “Waverly plays on turf, which makes it that much more difficult, due to the drastic change in speed from grass.

“The game was too fast for our defense,” Chambers said. “We had hoped that we would build on our last scrimmage. We needed to be, at the least, even with Waverly in mechanics. We weren’t. They won a large percentage of the 50/50 balls.”

Washington will play at Circleville Thursday and will host Wilmington Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Washington senior Kassidy Hines slides in to make the play during a match at Waverly High School Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Kassidy-Hines-LBLS-at-Waverly-8-21-2018.jpg Washington senior Kassidy Hines slides in to make the play during a match at Waverly High School Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Photo by Kenny Binegar