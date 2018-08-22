Lady Lion volleyball opens with win at Waverly

WAVERLY — The Washington Lady Blue Lion volleyball varsity and reserve volleyball teams began the 2018 season with a non-conference match at Waverly High School Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Both Washington squads were victorious.

The junior-varsity team defeated Waverly, two sets to one.

Scores of that match were: 17-25, 25-15 and 26-24.

The varsity Lady Lions beat the Tigers, 3-2.

Scores of the match were: 14-25, 25-15, 16-25, 25-19 and 15-13.

Washington will be back in action with a home match against Ross Southeastern Thursday with the j-v match starting at 5:30 p.m.