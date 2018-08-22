MT tennis drops matches to Massie, Unioto

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers tennis team played a match at former SCOL opponent Clinton-Massie Monday, Aug. 20.

The Falcons won this match, 4-1.

At first singles, Miami Trace’s Anita Pursell lost to Hailey Clayborn, 1-6, 0-6.

At second singles, the Lady Panthers’ Bayley Thompson fell to Nina Lazie, 3-6, 1-6.

Haiven Pepper won the third singles court for Miami Trace, 6-1, 6-3 over Elizabeth Mason.

At first doubles, Cameron Bucher and Kyleigh Slone lost to Keri Cragwell and Liza Dinean, 5-7, 1-6.

At second doubles, Beth Hogsett and Hannah Clemons were defeated by Jenn Callewaert and Lindsey Amberger, 2-6, 1-6.

There were two j-v matches Monday.

Miami Trace’s Savannah Shupert and Kendal Elliott lost to Hailey Clayborn and Kenzie Stinchcomb, 2-8.

Deanna Page won a singles match for Miami Trace, 8-3 over Elizabeth Mason.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, Miami Trace visited Chillicothe to take on Unioto.

The Sherman Tanks won this match, 4-1.

At first singles, State qualifier Sylvia Gray beat Anita Pursell, 6-0, 6-0.

Bayley Thompson lost to Macy Bridenbaugh at second singles, 3-6, 1-6.

At third singles, Haiven Pepper fell to Eden Griesheimer, 2-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Cameron Bucher and Kyleigh Slone lost to Candace Theil and Neysea Edwards, 1-6, 1-6.

Beth Hogsett and Deanna Page defeated Emily Hannah and Sarah Spires, 6-4, 6-2.

There were four j-v matches between Miami Trace and Unioto.

Miami Trace won all four.

Kenzie Seyfang beat Autumn Thomas, 8-0; Jessica Camp and Callie Cockerill defeated Autumn Thomas and Karen Lindsey, 8-7; Lydia Zwoll and Riley Cruea topped Mian and Mya Haman, 8-1 and Loryn Leisure and Shania Peters beat Mia and Mya Haman, 8-0.

Miami Trace is home to take on Chillicothe Thursday and will play in the Wilmington Invitational Saturday.