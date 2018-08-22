Blue Lions fall to Waverly

WAVERLY — The Washington Blue Lion soccer team opened the 2018 season with a non-conference match at Waverly High School Tuesday, Aug. 21.
The Tigers won the match, 6-1.
The goal for Washington was an own-goal from a Blaise Tayese corner kick with pressure from Grant Kuhlwein, according to head coach Aaron Teter.
Washington is at Circleville Thursday and home against Wilmington Saturday at 10 a.m.
Washington Blue Lion senior Blaise Tayese (9) on the field during the match at Waverly Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.