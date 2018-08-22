Blue Lions fall to Waverly

WAVERLY — The Washington Blue Lion soccer team opened the 2018 season with a non-conference match at Waverly High School Tuesday, Aug. 21.

The Tigers won the match, 6-1.

The goal for Washington was an own-goal from a Blaise Tayese corner kick with pressure from Grant Kuhlwein, according to head coach Aaron Teter.

Washington is at Circleville Thursday and home against Wilmington Saturday at 10 a.m.