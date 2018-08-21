Lady Panthers edge Circleville, 2-1

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team had just witnessed their male counterparts notch a season-opening victory against Circleville on the new field at Miami Trace High School.

The Lady Panthers were up to the challenge of winning their first game on their new home turf, holding on for a 2-1 win over the Lady Tigers on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Senior Tori Evans scored the first goal of the match for Miami Trace, with the assist to senior Becca Ratliff.

That score came at the 32:35 mark of the first half.

The remainder of the first half was scoreless. Miami Trace continued to control the play until about mid-way through the half, when Circleville was able to keep the ball on the Panthers’ side of the field, but without a goal for their efforts.

The score was 1-0 at the half.

The goal in the second half for Miami Trace came from junior Jenna Griffith with nine minutes remaining in the game.

There wasn’t much time for Miami Trace to enjoy the two-goal lead as Circleville’s Katie Galloway connected with 8:14 to play.

Senior goalie Khenadi Grubb played the entire game and recorded 11 saves for Miami Trace.

The biggest was a save of a Circleville penalty kick that would have tied the game at 1-1.

“That was a really big save that kept us in the lead,” Miami Trace head coach Caitlin Francis said. “That put a fire under the rest of the team to keep playing there in the first half.

“We were under pressure, but we held it for those last eight minutes,” Francis said. “We are super-excited. The girls played a really great game and Circleville is a tough team. They did beat us last year, so it was nice to come around and answer that.

“That was a nice game to break the turf in on,” Francis said.

Miami Trace had 15 shots on goal to 11 for the Tigers.

Circleville’s keeper had at least seven saves, but, it could have been a few more, according to Francis.

Miami Trace has a j-v game and a varsity game Saturday at Athens High School.

Miami Trace will play at Chillicothe Tuesday and will host McClain Thursday of next week. Each match has a start time of 6:45 p.m.

In other girls’ soccer action Tuesday, Waverly defeated Washington, 6-0; Unioto topped Hillsboro, 7-1; Westfall beat Logan Elm, 3-0 and Lynchburg-Clay beat McClain, 12-0.

Miami Trace senior Tori Morrison (7) takes a shot on goal in the season-opener against Circleville Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Tori-Morrison-MT-soc-v-Cville-8-21-2018.jpg Miami Trace senior Tori Morrison (7) takes a shot on goal in the season-opener against Circleville Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald