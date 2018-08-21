Panthers blank Tigers, 5-0

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity soccer team had the honor of playing the first official high school athletic contest on the new field at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Aug. 21.

On a warm afternoon with sun and also plenty of grey and white clouds overhead, the Panthers made the most of the historic moment, defeating the Tigers, 5-0.

The first goal of the match was by junior Skyler Conn with the assist to sophomore Jaden Haldeman in the 37th minute.

Haldeman made it 2-nil with a goal in the 28th minute, the assist going to freshman Noah Perry.

To round out the first half scoring, a Circleville defender accidently knocked the ball into the Tigers’ net for an own goal. That score came with three minutes remaining in the first half.

The Panthers led 3-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Conn scored again in the 27th minute, the assist from senior Drew Batson.

The final goal of the match was unassisted from senior Wyatt Cory in the 17th minute.

Miami Trace had 20 shots on goal to 10 for the Tigers.

Miami Trace’s junior goalkeeper, Justin Shoemaker, had six saves.

Circleville’s keeper was credited with 10 saves.

“For being our opening game and not having had a whole bunch of time on the turf, we played with confidence,” Miami Trace assistant coach Sean Sweeney said. “We have some things to work on, but, you can’t be mad with a 5-0 score, especially opening up against Circleville who is historically a good soccer team.”

“This is the first official athletic contest, not scrimmages, a game, on this new field,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “We’re honored to bring home the victory for Panther nation.

“Traditionally, Circleville is a Southeast District powerhouse,” Thoroman said. “All we’ve talked about is taking this season one game at a time, doing the little things, things we fell short of last year.”

Miami Trace opens play in the second season of the Frontier Athletic Conference with a match at Chillicothe Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.

In other boys soccer results from Tuesday, Waverly defeated Washington, 6-1.

Unioto defeated Hillsboro, 7-3, Lynchburg-Clay shut out McClain, 3-0 and Logan Elm blanked Westfall, 6-0.

Miami Trace junior Skyler Conn (1) brings the ball upfield during the season-opening match against Circleville Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Skyler-Conn-MT-soc-8-21-2018.jpg Miami Trace junior Skyler Conn (1) brings the ball upfield during the season-opening match against Circleville Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Win 1st offical game on new field