Miami Trace’s Dalton Mayer (3) hauls in a touchdown pass from Tyler Taylor during a scrimmage against Westfall Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The scrimmage ended in a 20-20 tie. Jaden LeBeau also scored a touchdown for the Panthers in the final tune-up before Circleville visits MTHS next Friday night at 7 p.m.
