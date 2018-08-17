Miami Trace’s Dalton Mayer (3) hauls in a touchdown pass from Tyler Taylor during a scrimmage against Westfall Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The scrimmage ended in a 20-20 tie. Jaden LeBeau also scored a touchdown for the Panthers in the final tune-up before Circleville visits MTHS next Friday night at 7 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Dalton Mayer (3) hauls in a touchdown pass from Tyler Taylor during a scrimmage against Westfall Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The scrimmage ended in a 20-20 tie. Jaden LeBeau also scored a touchdown for the Panthers in the final tune-up before Circleville visits MTHS next Friday night at 7 p.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Dalton-Mayer-touchdown-in-scrimmage-v-Westfall-8-17-2018.jpg Miami Trace’s Dalton Mayer (3) hauls in a touchdown pass from Tyler Taylor during a scrimmage against Westfall Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The scrimmage ended in a 20-20 tie. Jaden LeBeau also scored a touchdown for the Panthers in the final tune-up before Circleville visits MTHS next Friday night at 7 p.m. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald