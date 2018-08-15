MT tennis opens with 5-0 win at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace girls tennis team opened the 2018 season with a match at Hillsboro Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Miami Trace won the varsity match, 5-0. The Lady Panthers won the j-v match, 2-0.

At first singles, Anita Pursell defeated Alexia Nichols, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Bayley Thompson beat Miriam Studebaker, 6-0, 6-0.

Haiven Pepper beat Caroline Crouch at third singles, 6-3, 6-2.

Cameron Bucher and Kyleigh Slone won their first doubles match, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 over Kenzie Adams and Johanna Holt.

At second doubles, Beth Hogsett and Hannah Clemons beat Julia Hart and Haley Norman, 6-4, 6-3.

In j-v play, Savannah Wisecup and Natasha Andreas topped Desiree Stirgener and Kaylee Elkins, 8-0.

In j-v singles, Emma Seyfang beat Jenna Wilson, 8-2.

“All the girls did a great job,” Miami Trace head coach Kim Schirtzinger said.

Miami Trace is home against Jackson Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

