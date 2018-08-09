Sports In Brief

Braves starter Sanchez hit by ball, leaves with calf bruise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez left his start Thursday against the Washington Nationals after getting hit by the ball in the left calf.

The right-hander was hit by Washington outfielder Michael Taylor’s grounder with two outs in the second inning. Sanchez made the throw to first for the out but didn’t return in the bottom of the third inning.

Sanchez pitched two scoreless innings against the Nationals, allowing one hit and striking out one. He was replaced by right-hander Wes Parsons, who made his major league debut.

Sanchez is 6-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 16 games this season. He had gone at least six innings in six consecutive starts.

___

LSU linebacker Taylor implicated in burglary, suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has suspended sophomore linebacker Tylor Taylor, apparently after learning he’d been arrested about two months ago in connection with a firearms theft from a pawn shop in Georgia.

An official university statement says only that the suspension stems from a violation of team rules. However, police records in Cumming, Georgia, show that authorities suspect Taylor drove four suspected burglars to and from the pawn shop where the theft occurred on Jan. 8.

A police report provided to The Associated Press shows stolen firearms were recovered and a suspect told police that Taylor was the getaway driver. The report states that Taylor declined to speak with police and requested an attorney.

Attorney Peter Zeliff has told The Advocate newspaper that Taylor intends to plead not guilty.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Taylor played in all 13 LSU games last season, starting five. He was in on 32 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.

___

1st College Football Playoff rankings revealed Oct. 30

IRVIN, Texas (AP) — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Oct. 30 and the four-team field will be set Dec. 2, the Sunday after conference championship games are played.

The selection committee’s top 25 will be revealed on ESPN each Tuesday night for five weeks, starting the day before Halloween. The Dec. 2 show will start at noon ET.

The College Football Playoff also announced Thursday the committee’s recusals for this season. Members must recuse from discussions about schools that compensate them or schools where immediate family members work or play.

The five athletic directors on the committee must recuse from discussions about their school. Other recusals:

Paola Boivin — Arizona State

Herb Deromedi — Central Michigan

Frank Beamer — Virginia Tech, Oklahoma

Jeff Bower — Southern Mississippi

___

Indians place Leonys Martin on 10-day DL because of illness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti isn’t sure how long Leonys Martin will be sidelined after the outfielder was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a non-baseball related condition Thursday.

Antonetti said Martin, who became sick Tuesday night and didn’t play Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins, could be out for longer than 10 days.

“He’s got an illness that he’s working through,” Antonetti said. “It happened really quickly. After the game the other night, he just didn’t feel well. We’re now in the process of getting him assessed and working through the best way to get him healthy.”

Antonetti wouldn’t say if Martin has been hospitalized. Manager Terry Francona said before Wednesday’s game that Martin was dealing with an intestinal issue.

Martin is batting .333 with two home runs and four RBIs in six games since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. He’s hitting .255 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs overall in 84 games.

___

School suspends football coach after locker room assault

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school system has placed a prep football coach on leave after players were videotaped beating a teammate in a locker room.

The action announced Wednesday against Davidson High School coach Fred Riley was effective immediately, Mobile County schools spokeswoman Rena Phillips told news outlets.

Nine players have been suspended and a $12 million lawsuit was filed after video showed a then-freshman quarterback, Rodney Kim Jr., being beaten in April in what his parents say was a hazing attack.

The young player suffered a broken arm, and police say they were called about an assault complaint.

Mary Kim, the player’s mother, said she was “elated” about the coach being placed on leave, but she still wants Riley to be suspended and arrested.

“The truth is finally coming out,” she told WALA-TV.

The school spokeswoman wouldn’t comment further on the action against the coach, and Riley hasn’t commented on being placed on leave. But he told reporters last month he planned to keep coaching.

“I enjoy what I’m doing,” Riley said. “I love the young’uns. I like being around them, and as long as Mrs. Riley will let me keep coaching, I’ll keep coaching.”

The team began fall practice Monday.