Blue Lion golf 3rd, Panthers 4th at 1st FAC match

HILLSBORO — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its first golf match of the 2018 season Wednesday, Aug. 8 at the Hillsboro Elks Club.

Last year, everyone played everyone, home and away.

This year, all FAC teams will play on everyone’s home course on the same day.

At Hillsboro Wednesday, the Indians won with a team score of 186.

Jackson was second with a 189.

Washington was third with a 203; McClain and Miami Trace tied at 204 and Chillicothe had a team score of 209.

For the Blue Lions, Ty Rose shot a 47, Brock Morris, 48; Brice Cartwright, 53; Tyler Rood, 55 and Sam Shaffer, 62.

For Miami Trace, Hayden Walters led with a score of 40.

Tyler Eggleton shot a 42; Trenton Crawford, 58; Justin Marshall, 64; Dalton Minshall, 64 and Dawson Wallace, 65.

Co-medalists were Trevor Newkirk of McClain and Kristin Jamieson of Hillsboro, both with a score of 39.

Also for McClain, Trenton Newkirk, 51; Cameron Spangler, 56; Zane Mustard, 58; Blake Adams, 65; Wesley Potts, 65.

Also for Hillsboro, Will Kiefer, 46; Gabe MyCroft, 48; Gavin Puckett, 53; Ryan Harless, 54; Lawton Parry, 58.

Scores for Chillicothe: D. Haller, 43; E. Taylor, 58; L. Smith, 49; M. Madsen, 59; K. Jones, 83.

Scores for Jackson: E. Mercer, 43; T. Speakman, 47; A. Massie, 46; C. Donaldson, 54; C. Strange, 71; C. Rose, 70.

The next FAC golf match is Tuesday at Jackson.