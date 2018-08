Blue Lions hit the field for 2018

Jalen Pettiford attempts to block a pass for Washington during a scrimmage against Franklin Heights Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Gardner Park.

Washington’s Eli Lynch wards off a defender from Franklin Heights during a scrimmage at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The Blue Lions’ next scrimmage is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Goshen High School.

Jalen Pettiford attempts to block a pass for Washington during a scrimmage against Franklin Heights Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Gardner Park.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Jalen-Pettiford-scrimmage-pic-8-7-2018.jpg Jalen Pettiford attempts to block a pass for Washington during a scrimmage against Franklin Heights Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at Gardner Park. Photo by Mary Kay West

Washington’s Eli Lynch wards off a defender from Franklin Heights during a scrimmage at Gardner Park Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The Blue Lions’ next scrimmage is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Goshen High School.