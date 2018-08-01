WCH 10u All-Stars beat Avon

CAMBRIDGE — The Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars are still going strong in the State Little League tournament in Cambridge.

They began with a 17-4 loss to Cambridge.

In their next game, Washington C.H. defeated Wheelersburg, 5-3.

Then, on Tuesday, Washington C.H. beat Avon, 2-1.

The All-Stars’ next game is Thursday at 8 p.m. against the loser of Wednesday’s Cambridge vs Loveland game.

Against Avon, Washington C.H. scored one run in the bottom of the first.

Avon tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth.

Washington C.H. scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fifth.

In the first inning for Washington C.H., Aden Osborne walked and Austin Brown hit a single.

Kaden Bryant singled, loading the bases.

The next two batters were retired.

With two outs, a passed ball allowed Brown to score.

In the fourth for Avon, a walk, two hit batsmen and a passed ball put the tying run on the board.

In the fifth, Osborne led off with a single and stole second.

With two outs, Cam Morton singled up the middle, scoring Osborne.

Offensively for Washington C.H., Osborne was 2 for 2 with a walk and a run; Brown was 1 for 3 with one run scored; Bryant had two hits and Morton and Lucas King each had one hit.

Brown started on the mound for Washington C.H. He pitched 2.1 innings with no hits, no runs, six strikeouts and one walk.

Cooper Robertson pitched two innings with two hits, one run, four strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters and Morton pitched 1.2 innings with one hit, five strikeouts and one walk.

Brown got the win and Morton the save.

“The boys are resilient,” Washington C.H. manager Steve Osborne said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity. But, all-in-all, the boys have come together really, really well. They are supportive of each other. They keep each other up in the dugout.

“My coaches (Aaron Robertson, Steve Haithcock, Josh Morton and Todd Brown) are phenomenal,” Osborne said.

“I told the boys last night, that, for whatever reason, we haven’t reached our potential,” Osborne said. “Last night, we left 13 runners on base. In the first inning, we had the bases loaded with no outs and got one run on a passed ball.

“Defensively, we played great,” Osborne said.

Going into play Wednesday, Washington C.H. was one of six teams remaining in the State Little League tournament.

Shelby (District 7) plays Maumee (District 10) and Cambridge (District 5) plays Loveland (District 9) today (Wednesday).

Boardman will play the Shelby/Maumee loser and Washington C.H. will play the Cambridge/Loveland loser Thursday at 8 p.m.

RHE

A 000 100 — 1 4 2

W 100 01x — 2 7 0

Cam Morton is about to get an rbi single to put the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars into the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning of a State Little League tournament game against Avon in Cambridge Tuesday, July 31, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Cam-Morton-at-State-10u-vs-Avon-July-31-2018.jpg Cam Morton is about to get an rbi single to put the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars into the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning of a State Little League tournament game against Avon in Cambridge Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Courtesy photo Washington C.H. Coach Josh Morton, at right, speaks with pitcher Cam Morton (not visible) during a break in the action at the State Little League tournament in the game against Avon Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in Cambridge. Also pictured for Washington C.H. are (l-r); Noah Haithcock, Cooper Robertson and Lucas King. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_10u-coach-speaks-with-pitcher-vs-Avon.jpg Washington C.H. Coach Josh Morton, at right, speaks with pitcher Cam Morton (not visible) during a break in the action at the State Little League tournament in the game against Avon Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in Cambridge. Also pictured for Washington C.H. are (l-r); Noah Haithcock, Cooper Robertson and Lucas King. Courtesy photo Lucas King catching for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars at the Little League State tournament in Cambridge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Lucas-King-catching-at-state-2018.jpg Lucas King catching for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars at the Little League State tournament in Cambridge. Courtesy photo Cooper Robertson gets the sign for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars at the State Little League tournament in Cambridge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Cooper-Robertson-pitching.jpg Cooper Robertson gets the sign for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars at the State Little League tournament in Cambridge. Courtesy photo Austin Brown was the starting pitcher for the Washington C.H. All-Stars against Avon and struck out six in 2.1 innings in a 2-1 victory at the State Little League tournament in Cambridge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Austin-Brown-pitching-State-2018.jpg Austin Brown was the starting pitcher for the Washington C.H. All-Stars against Avon and struck out six in 2.1 innings in a 2-1 victory at the State Little League tournament in Cambridge. Courtesy photo