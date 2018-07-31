WCH 11u All-Stars go 0-2 at State

IRONTON — The Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars recently competed in the State Little League tournament in Ironton.

On Saturday, July 28, Washington C.H. played Galion, falling 7-2.

On Sunday, July 29, the opponent was Avon. Avon won this game, 6-4.

Errors proved costly to the Washington C.H. All-Stars against Galion.

Washington C.H. had five errors in the game, with three in the second inning that saw Galion score three runs.

Washington C.H. put a run on the board in the bottom of the second.

Lafe Coleman had a lead-off single, but was later out attempting to steal third.

Bryson Heath singled and after a walk to Alex Robinson, Xavier Lawhorn hit a double, scoring Heath.

Washington C.H. scored what turned out to be its final run of the game in the bottom of the third.

Trey Robinette led off with a single. There followed walks to Gavin Coffman and Landan StClair.

After the first out was recorded, Heath drew a walk, forcing in Robinette.

Galion scored four in the top of the sixth, setting the final after a scoreless bottom of the sixth at 7-2.

For Washington C.H., Trey Robinette had three hits, Gavin Coffman had two hits and Lafe Coleman, Bryson Heath and Xavier Lawhorn each had one hit.

Washington C.H. used five pitchers in the game.

Coleman started and pitched two innings with two hits, two strikeouts, two walks and three runs (unearned).

Lawhorn pitched one inning with one strikeout and one walk.

Robinette struck out one batter, Heath did not allow a hit or a run, with no strikeouts and no walks.

Robinson allowed four runs on four hits.

“They are the defending State champions,” Washington C.H. manager Nate Robinette said. “I don’t think they lost a game last year at State.

“That’s the best our group has played, either this year or last year,” Robinette said. “Galion probably didn’t think it would be much of a game. But, the boys played great. If it weren’t for two or three errors and a couple of base-running mistakes, we win that game.

“You get into the sixth inning, only down one run and you’re the home team, you’re thinking you’re going to win,” Robinette said. “(Galion’s) a great team.”

RHE

G 030 004 — 7 7 1

W 011 000 — 2 8 5

Avon beats WCH, 6-4

On Sunday, July 29, Washington C.H. took on Avon in a must-win situation in the double-elimination tournament.

Avon won the game, 6-4.

Gavin Coffman had two hits, one walk and scored two runs for Washington C.H.

Landan StClair had one hit, one walk and scored one run.

Bryson Heath had one hit and scored one run and Alex Robinson, Xavier Lawhorn and Frank Maddux each had one hit for Washington C.H.

Lawhorn started for Washington C.H. and pitched 4.2 innings with six runs (5 earned) with seven hits, eight strikeouts and three walks.

Trey Robinette pitched 1.1 innings with no runs, no walks, one hit and one strikeout.

It was a promising start for Washington C.H. with three runs in the top of the first.

Coffman began things with a single and StClair followed with a single.

Heath drove in both runners with a single and later in the inning Lawhorn’s single scored Heath.

However, in the bottom of the first for Avon, they had four hits and one Washington C.H. error leading to three runs.

Avon scored three more times in the second on two hits, one walk and two Washington C.H. errors.

“I think we only struck out one time in this game,” Robinette said. “We hit the ball hard Sunday, we just hit it right at them. We’d have kids on base and we’d hit a line shot right to somebody in the outfield. Or we’d hit a hard ground ball, but it would be right at somebody. We couldn’t find a hole.

“We were on base a lot,” Robinette said. “They had great pitching and they played great defense, too.

“I’m proud of all of the boys,” Robinette said. “We talked after the game about next year. The boys realize now that they can play with anybody. They didn’t know we were playing the No. 1 team in the state from last year. I told them after the game who we played and they were shocked that they could play with somebody as good as they were.

“We were right there with Avon, too,” Robinette said.

“I want to thank the parents for getting the kids to practice,” Robinette said. “The parents have been great.

“I want to thank the coaches, Tyler StClair and Allen Hoosier,” Robinette said. “For all the time and hard work they’ve put in, too.”

RHE

W 300 010 — 4 7 2

A 330 00x — 6 8 1

