WCH 10u All-Stars beat Wheelersburg

CAMBRIDGE — The Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars are 1-1 thus far in the 2018 State Little League tournament in Cambridge.

On Saturday, Washington C.H. played Cambridge and lost that game, 17-4.

On Sunday, Washington C.H. defeated Wheelersburg, 5-3.

In the game against Cambridge, the home-standing team scored two runs in the first inning and led 2-0 after one complete inning. Washington C.H.’s Aden Osborne did hit a double in the bottom of the first.

Cambridge added a run in the top of the second to go in front, 3-0.

Washington C.H. responded with two runs in the bottom of the second.

Cooper Enochs had a single and Lucas King was hit by a pitch.

Cooper Robertson singled and Luke Armstrong followed with a single that scored Enochs.

Osborne singled in King to pull Washington C.H. to within one run, 3-2.

Cambridge scored three more runs in the third with two singles and four walks.

Washington C.H. had Enochs walk and King hit a single, but they did not score.

Cambridge increased its lead to 7-2 after batting in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Austin Brown singled, Kaden Bryant walked and Cam Morton hit a double that scored Brown (7-3).

Neither team scored in the fifth inning, although Robertson did have a single for Washington C.H.

Cambridge had a big inning in the top of the sixth, with two walks, one hit batsman, six singles and one double, plating nine to go in front, 17-3.

Brown hit a double and stole third and home to set the final score at 17-4.

Pitching for Washington C.H.: Cooper Enochs, three innings, six runs, three strikeouts, four walks.

Luke Armstrong, two strikeouts and two walks and Javin Baker, one strikeout, two walks and one hit batter.

Washington C.H. defeats Wheelersburg, 5-3

Facing elimination, Washington C.H. bounced back to knock off Wheelersburg, 5-3 on Sunday, July 29.

Wheelersburg got on the board with two hits and one run in the top of the first.

Washington C.H. did not score in the bottom of the first.

Wheelersburg tried to score in the second, but a runner, trying to make it home on a passed ball, was thrown out, Cooper Enochs and Lucas King.

Enochs hit a single in the second and scored on a triple by King.

Noah Haithcock grounded out, scoring King to give Washington C.H. at 2-1 lead after two innings.

Wheelersburg went back on top in the third with a walk, a single, a double and a fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the third for Washington C.H., Herbie Queen walked and Aden Osborne hit into a fielder’s choice.

Austin Brown drove Osborne in with a triple to tie the game, 3-3.

Brown later scored on a passed ball to put Washington C.H. back into the lead, 4-3.

Wheelersburg stranded a runner at third in the fourth.

In the fourth for Washington C.H., King singled and Haithcock put down a sacrifice bunt.

Andrew Young singled to score King to make it 5-3.

Wheelersburg had two singles in the fifth, but did not score.

Brown singled in the fifth for Washington C.H., but was left on base.

Wheelersburg had two runners on in the top of the sixth, but did not score.

Lucas King pitched 4.2 innings for Washington C.H. with three hits and three strikeouts.

Cam Morton pitched 1.1 innings with two strikeouts, one hit allowed and one hit batsman.

Washington C.H. beats Avon, 2-1

In the game Tuesday, July 31, Washington C.H. defeated Avon, 2-1. Cam Morton was the winning pitcher.

The Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars will next play Thursday at 8 p.m. in a rematch against Cambridge.

There will be more on this game in a future edition of the Record-Herald.

Andrew Young reaches first base for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars during the State Little League tournament against Wheelersburg Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Cambridge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Andrew-Young-makes-1st-base-July-2018-10u-at-State-3.jpg Andrew Young reaches first base for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars during the State Little League tournament against Wheelersburg Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Cambridge. Photos by Camey Vernier Austin Brown slides into third base with a triple for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars in the Little League State tournament against Wheelersburg in Cambridge Sunday, July 29, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Austin-Brown-triple-July-2018-10u-at-State-3.jpg Austin Brown slides into third base with a triple for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars in the Little League State tournament against Wheelersburg in Cambridge Sunday, July 29, 2018. Photos by Camey Vernier Washington C.H. 10u manager Steve Osborne speaks with pitcher Cooper Enochs during the State Little League tournament game against Cambridge Saturday, July 28, 2018. Also pictured is Lucas King (left) and Noah Haithcock (30). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Coach-with-players-July-2018-10u-at-State-3.jpg Washington C.H. 10u manager Steve Osborne speaks with pitcher Cooper Enochs during the State Little League tournament game against Cambridge Saturday, July 28, 2018. Also pictured is Lucas King (left) and Noah Haithcock (30). Photo by Camey Vernier Cooper Enochs catches a pop up for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars during the game against Cambridge Saturday, July 28, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Cooper-Enochs-catches-ball-July-2018-10u-at-State-3.jpg Cooper Enochs catches a pop up for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars during the game against Cambridge Saturday, July 28, 2018. Photo by Camey Vernier Lucas King stands at first base for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars after a single that drove in a run during their State Little League tournament game against Cambridge. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_King-at-first-base-July-2018-10u-at-State-3.jpg Lucas King stands at first base for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars after a single that drove in a run during their State Little League tournament game against Cambridge. Photo by Camey Vernier Luke Armstrong scores for the Washington C.H. All-Stars during a State Little League tournament game against Wheelersburg Sunday, July 29, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Luke-Armstrong-scores-July-2018-10u-at-State-3.jpg Luke Armstrong scores for the Washington C.H. All-Stars during a State Little League tournament game against Wheelersburg Sunday, July 29, 2018. Photo by Camey Vernier

Fall to Cambridge, beat Avon