Panthers start football practice

The Miami Trace Panthers began practice for the 2018 football season Monday, July 30. The Panthers hold a scrimmage against Westfall at home Friday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Miami Trace begins the regular season with a home game against Circleville Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
The Miami Trace Panthers began practice for the 2018 football season Monday, July 30. The Panthers hold a scrimmage against Westfall at home Friday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Miami Trace begins the regular season with a home game against Circleville Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.