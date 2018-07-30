Football practice begins

The Washington Blue Lions hit the field for the first day of practice Monday, July 30, 2018. The Blue Lions hold their first preseason scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 11 at Goshen at 10 a.m. They begin the regular season Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at Blanchester.

