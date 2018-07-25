Harper hits 25th HR, Roark stops skid, Nats beat Brewers 7-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bryce Harper tied for the NL lead with his 25th home run, Tanner Roark pitched eight scoreless innings to end a seven-start winless streak the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Wednesday.

Harper hit a three-run homer in the fifth against Freddy Peralta (4-2) for a 6-0 lead, matching Milwaukee’s Jesus Aguilar, Colorado’s Nolan Arenado and St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter for the NL home run lead.

Roark (4-12), the NL leader in losses, allowed three hits, struck out a season-high 11 and walked one, helping the Nationals avoided being swept in the three-game series. He had been 0-6 in seven starts since beating Tampa Bay on June 6.

Hernan Perez hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Sammy Solis and Brad Miller reached on an infield hit with two outs before Kelvin Herrera retired Manny Pina on a soft liner to third.

Peralta, recalled from Class A Wisconsin before the game, gave up seven runs, four hits and four walks in six innings.

A pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases in the first for Daniel Murphy, who blooped a two-run single. Peralta followed with a run-scoring wild pitch.

Two more walks preceded the home run by Harper, who missed Tuesday’s game because of a stomach ailment.

Juan Soto homered in the sixth.

Anthony Rendon went 0 for 4, stopping his career-high 12-game hitting streak.

SENT DOWN

Milwaukee optioned OF Brett Phillips to Triple-A Colorado Springs, opening a spot for Peralta.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (right rotator cuff inflammation) threw to batters on Monday, but Tuesday experienced a recurrence of back stiffness. He is to have an MRI.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (6-7, 3.90 ERA) faces RHP Dan Straily (4-4, 4.02 ERA) today in the opener of a four-game series at Miami. Strasburg is 7-0 record in the last seven starts against the Marlins.

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (1-1, 1.56 ERA) starts at San Francisco in the opener of an eight-game trip. RHP Dereck Rodriguez (5-1, 2.72 ERA) starts for the Giants.