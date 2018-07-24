WCH 12u 1-1 in 1st 2 games at State

NORTH CANTON — The Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars began play in the Little League State tournament Saturday, July 21 against New Albany, champs of District 6.

New Albany was the State-runners up last year and reached the Final Four at State in 2016.

On Saturday, Washington C.H. led 3-1 after three-and-one-half innings, before falling, 6-3.

Washington C.H. had five errors in the game that allowed New Albany to score four unearned runs.

New Albany committed just one error in the game.

Both teams collected five hits.

Washington C.H. took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second.

New Albany answered with one run in the bottom of the second.

Washington C.H. scored again in the top of the fourth, but New Albany then responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the fifth.

“We hung with them,” Washington C.H. manager Ryan May said. “They put the ball in play more, that was the biggest difference in the game.”

Washington C.H. batters made 14 of their 18 outs by strikeout.

New Albany batters struck out just once in the game.

Offensively for Washington C.H., John Wall was 2 for 3 with a walk and one rbi.

Coleden May was 2 for 2 with a double, one walk and one run scored.

Evan Lynch was 1 for 2 with a walk and one run scored.

Bryce Yeazel had a fielder’s choice that drove in one run. Yeazel also scored for Washington C.H.

Luke Crabtree was hit by a pitch.

Brady Armstrong started on the mound for Washington C.H.

He pitched two innings with one unearned run, one hit, no strikeouts and three walks.

John Wall pitched 1.2 innings with four runs (one earned), three hits and no walks or strikeouts.

Hunter Hinkley pitched 1.1 innings for Washington C.H. with one run (earned), one hit and one strikeout.

On Monday, July 23, Washington C.H. was back in action at the State tournament, taking on Mt. Vernon, champions of District 5.

Washington C.H. won that game, 6-4 to stay alive in the tournament.

Unfortunately, the tournament run came to an end Tuesday night with a 23-4 loss to Gallion.

Watch for more reports on the Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars in the State Little League tournament later this week in the Record-Herald.

RHE

W 020 100 — 3 5 5

NA 010 41x — 6 5 1

Brady Armstrong delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars in their State Little League game against New Albany in North Canton, Ohio, Saturday, July 21, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Brady-Armstrong-pitch-at-State-7-21-2018-1.jpg Brady Armstrong delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars in their State Little League game against New Albany in North Canton, Ohio, Saturday, July 21, 2018. Will Miller snags a pop fly for the Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars during the State tournament game against New Albany Saturday, July 21, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Will-Miller-makes-catch-at-State-7-21-2018-1.jpg Will Miller snags a pop fly for the Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars during the State tournament game against New Albany Saturday, July 21, 2018. Bryce Yeazel slides safely home with a run for the Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars during their State game against New Albany in North Canton Saturday, July 21, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Bryce-Yeazel-scores-at-State-7-21-2018-1.jpg Bryce Yeazel slides safely home with a run for the Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars during their State game against New Albany in North Canton Saturday, July 21, 2018. Photos by Christy Wall John Wall works on the mound for the Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars during their State tournament game against New Albany at North Canton Saturday, July 21, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_John-Wall-pitch-at-State-7-21-2018-1.jpg John Wall works on the mound for the Washington C.H. 12u All-Stars during their State tournament game against New Albany at North Canton Saturday, July 21, 2018. Photos by Christy Wall A quartet of Washington C.H. players hustles off the field during a State Little League tournament game against New Albany Saturday, July 21, 2018. (l-r); Hunter Allen, Evan Lynch, Bryce Yeazel and Coleden May. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_4-players-run-off-field-at-State-7-21-2018-1.jpg A quartet of Washington C.H. players hustles off the field during a State Little League tournament game against New Albany Saturday, July 21, 2018. (l-r); Hunter Allen, Evan Lynch, Bryce Yeazel and Coleden May. Photos by Christy Wall