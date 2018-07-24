WCH 10u All-Stars on to State

The Washington C.H. 10u All-Star baseball team is now State-bound after winning the District 8 championship Monday evening in Enon.

After a forfeit to start the tournament, the all-stars defeated Enon, 19-3 on Thursday, July 19.

Friday’s action was rained out.

On Saturday, July 21, Washington C.H. played Fairborn in Fairborn and won that game, 15-0.

On Sunday, July 22, Washington C.H. defeated Englewood, 18-0.

With both teams having one loss, the two squads had to play each other again Monday evening.

Washington C.H. won that game, 15-0 to capture the District 8 championship.

Washington C.H. will begin play in the 10u Little League State tournament Saturday at noon in Cambridge against Cambridge (champs of District 5).

The game is slated for diamond No. 2 at Cambridge City Park.

“I’d like to first of all thank the parents,” Washington C.H. manager Steve Osborne said. “For all the time that they give, bringing the kids to practice and all the long travel. Especially this past week with the rain delays that we had, not knowing for sure exactly what time we were going to play. They were very patient.

“And the turnout and the support from the grandparents and the moms and dads was just unbelievable,” Osborne said. “That was a big help because it keeps the kids more comfortable. I would say there were roughly 60 to 65 people at our game Monday.”

Osborne also gave a tip of the cap to his coaching staff.

“I definitely want to thank Aaron Robertson and Steve Haithcock, and then Josh Morton and Todd Brown, later in the week,” Osborne said. (Morton and Brown) had prior commitments earlier in the week.

“To the boys, they are such an unbelievably talented class,” Osborne said. “Between Miami Trace’s kids and the Washington Court House kids, this is probably the most-talented class I’ve been around in I can’t tell you how long.

“Their athleticism makes my job easy,” Osborne said. “I can put any of them just about anywhere. We’re so flexible, it just makes them a joy to coach. From one through nine, we’re as strong as a team could ever be. Not to mention I’ve got four other kids that can come in at any given time and fill any one of those spots without missing a beat. They are that evenly talented across the board.”

On Thursday, July 19, the Washington C.H. All-Stars defeated Enon, 19-3.

The game was called after four innings in accordance with the 10-run rule.

Washington C.H. scored all the runs they would need with five in the first.

Aden Osborne began things for the Washington C.H. All-Stars with a single and a steal of second.

He then stole third base, followed by a walk to Javin Baker, who soon stole second.

Andrew Young hit a single to score Osborne and Baker to make it 2-0.

Young then scored on a passed ball.

Luke Armstrong and Noah Haithcock both drew walks and multiple steals, scoring on passed balls making the score 5-0.

Enon responded with two runs in the bottom of the first with two walks, one hit and a passed ball to set the score at 5-2 after one inning.

In the second for Washington C.H., Osborne walked and stole second. Baker put down a sacrifice bunt that scored Osborne.

Cooper Enochs followed with an inside-the-park home run to give Washington C.H. a 7-2 lead.

The score remained 7-2 after two complete innings.

In the third for Washington C.H., Kyler Vernier,Herbie Queen and Osborne all walked.

Vernier stole home to give Washington C.H. an 8-2 lead.

Baker singled, scoring Queen and Osborne and Baker both scored on passed balls to push the lead up to 11-2.

Enon countered with one run in the third to make it an 11-3 game.

Washington C.H. scored eight runs in the fourth, while Enon was unable to score in the bottom of the fourth, ending the game, 19-3.

In the fourth for Washington C.H., Luke Armstrong walked and stole second.

Noah Haithcock singled, driving in Armstrong.

Haithcock stole second and Vernier hit a double to make it 13-3.

Vernier stole second and Cooper Robertson smacked a double for a 14-3 score.

After a walk to Queen, Robertson scored on a passed ball.

Osborne singled in Queen, making it 16-3.

Baker kept the hit parade going with a double, plating Osborne (17-3).

Young tripled to score Baker and Young scored on an overthrow, setting the final tally at 19-3.

Cooper Enochs started on the mound for Washington C.H.

Luke Armstrong, Cooper Robertson and Javin Baker also saw time on the mound.

The four pitchers combined for a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.

———

WCH 10u defeats Fairborn, 15-0

On Saturday, July 21, Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars played Fairborn at Fairborn and won, 15-0 in three innings.

In the bottom of the first, Aden Osborne singled and stole second.

Javin Baker singled and Andrew Young followed with a single that drove in Osborne.

Cooper Enochs then walked and Luke Armstrong singled, bringing Baker home to make it 2-0.

Kyler Vernier followed with a single that scored Enochs and Young for a 4-0 Washington C.H. lead.

In the second for Washington C.H., Osborne singled and Baker made it to second on a bunt that scored Osborne.

Young drove Baker in with a single to put the score at 6-0.

Enochs hit a triple that scored Young.

Armstrong walked and Noah Haithcock singled home Enochs to make it 8-0, Washington C.H.

Cooper Robertson hit a triple, scoring Armstrong and Haithcock to give Washington C.H. a 10-0 lead.

After Fairborn went out in order in the top of the third, Washington C.H. ended the game with five runs in its half of the third.

Osborne, Baker and Young walked to load the bases.

Osborne stole home making it 11-0.

Cooper Enochs walked, re-loading the bases. Baker was thrown out stealing home.

Armstrong walked, loading the bases again. Haithcock walked to score Young, making it 12-0.

With the bases loaded, Vernier hit a double to score Young, Armstrong and Haithcock making it 15-0. The game ended as Washington C.H. had a 15-run lead after the trailing team had three turns at bat.

On the mound for Washington C.H., Cooper Robertson struck out four and allowed no hits.

Luke Armstrong allowed one hit and struck out one and Javin Baker allowed no hits and struck out two.

———

WCH trounces Englewood, 18-0

Washington C.H. met Englewood at Fairborn on Sunday, July 22 for the first of what would turn out to be two games for the District 8 championship.

Washington C.H. won this game, 18-0 in three innings to set up the championship game on Monday, which Washington C.H. won, 15-0.

The following is a report on Sunday’s game.

In the first inning, Washington C.H. took a 9-0 lead.

They scored one run in the second and eight in the third.

In the first, Aden Osborne led off with a single, followed by a single off the bat of Javin Baker.

Andrew Young singled, scoring Osborne.

Luke Armstrong singled and Kaden Bryant hit an inside-the-park home run to make it 5-0.

Kyler Vernier walked and Cooper Robertson singled.

Noah Haithcock hit a single, scoring Vernier and Robertson.

Osborne drove in Haithcock with a single to make it 8-0.

Osborne stole second and scored on a single by Young.

In the second inning for Washington C.H., Bryant hit an inside-the-park home run to make it 10-0.

In the third, Washington C.H. erupted for eight runs.

Haithcock singled, Osborne singled and Baker walked.

Herbie Queen singled, scoring Haithcock and Osborne to make it 12-0.

Cooper Enochs hit a double that drove Baker home.

Luke Armstrong hit an inside-the-park home run, scoring Queen and Enochs to make it 16-0.

Vernier walked and later scored on a single by Haithcock.

Osborne had a walk and Baker doubled in Haithcock for what proved to be the final run of the game.

Cooper Enochs started for Washington C.H. and pitched all three innings for the win.

He allowed just one hit and struck out five.

———

WCH All-Stars notch 2nd win over Englewood, capture District 8 title

On Monday, July 23, the Washington C.H. All-Stars had to finish what they started the day before as they faced Englewood for the Little League District 8 championship.

Washington won this game, again in dominant fashion, 15-0 in three innings.

Englewood had the first turn at bat and put two runners on with a base hit and a walk.

Starting pitcher Cooper Robertson ended up striking out the side to strand the runners.

In the bottom of the first, Aden Osborne led off with a walk. He quickly stole his way around the bases, including home, for the game’s first and what proved to be winning run.

Javin Baker walked and stole his way to third. He scored on a passed ball.

Cooper Enochs walked and stole his way around to third.

Luke Armstrong singled, scoring Enochs making it 3-0. Kaden Bryant followed with a double, but that was the end of that scoring series for Washington C.H.

Robertson struck out the side again, this time in order in the top of the second.

Robertson led off the bottom of the second with a single.

Noah Haithcock walked and Baker walked.

Lucas King drove in Haithcock and Baker with a double to boost Washington C.H. to a 5-0 lead.

Cooper Enochs singled scoring King to make it 6-0.

Luke Armstrong walked then stole bases to home to make it 7-0.

Andrew Young singled scoring Bryant, making it 8-0.

Haithcock’s single scored Young.

Osborne singled scoring Haithcock to make it 10-0.

Baker and King also ended up with hits in the second for Washington C.H.

When the third out was finally recorded, Washington C.H. held a 14-0 lead.

In the top of the third, with the first two batters already struck out by Robertson, catcher Lucas King threw down to second to nab a runner trying to steal.

In the bottom of the third, Young singled and stole second.

Robertson hit a double to score Young, ending the game with Washington C.H. leading by 15 runs after three innings.

Robertson pitched three innings, striking out eight batters for the win.

Cooper Robertson delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars during their District 8 tournament game against Fairborn Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Fairborn. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_WCH-10-u-pitcher-2.jpg Cooper Robertson delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars during their District 8 tournament game against Fairborn Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Fairborn. Photos by Paul Vernier Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars hold their District 8 championship banner after defeating Englewood Monday, July 23, 2018, 15-0 in Enon. (front, l-r); Javin Baker, Luke Armstrong, Kaden Bryant, Austin Brown, Aden Osborne; (middle, l-r); Andrew Young, Cooper Enochs, Lucas King, Herbie Queen, Cooper Robertson, Kyler Vernier, Cam Morton; (back, l-r); coaches Aaron Robertson and Todd Brown, Noah Haithcock, coach Josh Morton and manager Steve Osborne. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_WCH-10u-all-stars-win-District-8-title-7-23-2018-2.jpg Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars hold their District 8 championship banner after defeating Englewood Monday, July 23, 2018, 15-0 in Enon. (front, l-r); Javin Baker, Luke Armstrong, Kaden Bryant, Austin Brown, Aden Osborne; (middle, l-r); Andrew Young, Cooper Enochs, Lucas King, Herbie Queen, Cooper Robertson, Kyler Vernier, Cam Morton; (back, l-r); coaches Aaron Robertson and Todd Brown, Noah Haithcock, coach Josh Morton and manager Steve Osborne. Photos by Paul Vernier Kaden Bryant slides into second base for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars during a game against Englewood for the District 8 championship Monday, July 23, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Kaden-Bryant-slid-pic-10u-District-8.jpg Kaden Bryant slides into second base for the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars during a game against Englewood for the District 8 championship Monday, July 23, 2018. Photos by Paul Vernier The Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars in the post-game huddle after winning the District 8 championship in Enon with a 15-0 victory over Englewood. In the background, Washington C.H. manager Steve Osborne, right, is congratulated by Englewood’s manager. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_WCH-10u-all-stars-in-huddle-7-23-2018.jpg The Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars in the post-game huddle after winning the District 8 championship in Enon with a 15-0 victory over Englewood. In the background, Washington C.H. manager Steve Osborne, right, is congratulated by Englewood’s manager. Photos by Paul Vernier