MTHS announces football reserved seat sales

Miami Trace High School is gearing up for the upcoming fall sports season.

Reserved varsity football seating will go on sale for the 2018 season on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 5-6:30 p.m. in Panther Alley during the Rally in the Alley to meet the high school and middle school fall sports teams. Tickets will also be on sale Monday, Aug. 13 in the high school gym lobby from 5-7 p.m.

Folks who have previously held reserved seats are asked to come in between 5-6 p.m. and those looking to purchase reserved seats for the first time may purchase tickets between 6-7 p.m.

Season tickets may also be purchased after Aug. 14 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Reserved seats are $35 for adults and $25 for senior citizens. Reserved parking passes may be purchased for $20 until all reserved spots are sold. For more information, please contact the athletic office at 740-333-4771.

Miami Trace All Sports Passes

Once again the Miami Trace Athletic Department will be selling all sports passes. These passes provide admission to all high school and middle school home athletic events, excluding OHSAA tournament contests.

As a member of the Frontier Athletic Conference, admission prices have changed. All tickets (Adult, Student, Senior Citizen) for both high school and middle school athletic events will be $5. Panther fans are encouraged to take advantage of the all sports passes as a way of reducing admission costs if they plan to attend a number of events.

Pass pricing will be as follows:

Adult All Sports Pass: $100.

Senior Citizen (Age 60 and up) $50.

Student Pass: $50.

Family Pass (4 passes): $300.

All sport passes will be on sale on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 5-6:30 p.m. during the Rally in the Alley and again on Monday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. in the high school gym lobby and during the school day from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. after Aug. 14. For more information please contact the athletic office at 740-333-4771.

