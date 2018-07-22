Petacular Rock wins Fayette County Classic

Within about 10 or 15 minutes after the final race Saturday, torrential rains fell on Fayette County as fair-goers either got drenched or were able to seek shelter in one of the barns or other buildings on the grounds.

Before the deluge there were 14 races Saturday, culminating in the running of the annual D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic.

This year’s Classic winner was Petacular, driven by Jack Dailey, crossing the finish line in 2:01.4.

Petacular beat out Excavator, who placed second and Fourthquarter Ben, who finished third.

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, 1st DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,036, SPONSORED IN MEMORY OF KENNY KIRK

Horse, driver, trainer

1. Dl’s Big Elvis, Scott Cisco, Rodney Harness, 44.60, 18.00, 7.60; 2. Crown Time Up Turn, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter, n/a; 3. Friskiesonaroll, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz, 5.00

Time: 32.3, 1:04.1, 1:34.4, 2:04.4

Exacta, all-1, 14.60; Quinella, 5-all, 5.60; Quinella, 1-all, 7.60; Trifecta, 5-all-all, 20.40

Rest of field in order of finish:

4. Jim Tom, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr.; 5. Blarney Rock, Trevor Smith, Dan Noble; 6. Bad Taylor Jones, Tyler Smith, Timmy Jones; 7. Flirtnwithfire, Matt Amann, Dustin Arledge

RACE NO. 2, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLIE PACE, TOTAL PURSE $11,721, SPONSORED BY FAYETTE COUNTY DEMOCRATS IN MEMORY OF BEN KELLER

1. How About Murph, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr., 4.00, 12.00, 2.20; 2. Heythere Lisamarie, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter, 4.20, 3.00; 3. A Rockin Goodnite, Cameron McCown, Mike Polhamus, 2.10

Time: 31.1, 1:03.1, 1:34.0, 2:03.4

Exacta, 7-6, 37.80; Quinella, 6-7, 4.60; Trifecta, 7-6-4, 10.00; Daily Double, 5-7, 24.20

4. Wf Dearest, Jack Dailey, Earl Owings; 5. Feel It Glide, Ty Van Rhoden, Bret Schwartz; 6. Marty’s Dream Girl, Tony Croft, Dennis Ward; 7. Night Prowler, Hunter Myers, Gary Crawford

RACE NO. 3, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, 1st DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $9,436, THE JACKIE JOHNS MEMORIAL

1. Fleet Cessna, Tyler Smith, Trent Stohler, 7.40, 3.40, 3.00; 2. Slap Happy Sammy, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; 3.60, 4.80; 3. Kid With Rythm, Scott Cisco, Doug Hunt, 3.60

Time: 32.4, 1:05.0, 1:36.0, 2:06.1

Exacta, 5-2, 10.80; Quinella, 2-5, 23.20; Trifecta, 5-2-all, 12.80

4. Forbidden Song, Trevor Smith, James Roach; 5. Man On Vacation, Jack Dailey, Earl Owings

RACE NO. 4, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,036, SPONSORED BY THE CLYDE “TUFFY” MARTINDALE MEMORIAL

1. Western Bay Bay, Hunter Myers, John Ackley, 7.40, 3.60, 3.40; 2. Robin’s Big Boy, Roy Wilson, Kent Saunders, 4.60, 2.20; 3. Western Boots, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz, 2.20

Time: 34.0, 1:05.2, 1:36.0, 2:06.0

Exacta, 6-1, 48.00; Quinella, 1-6, 67.40; Trifecta, 6-1-all, 49.60

4. Sand Cutter, Scott Cisco, Jim Arledge Jr.; 5. East Beach, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; 6. Red Foot Ernie Ray, Trevor Smith, Mike Polhamus

RACE NO. 5, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLIE TROT, TOTAL PURSE $9,845, SPONSORED BY THE JEANNE CARROLL LARRICK MEMORIAL TROT

1. Trotslikenoother, Allen Woolums, Brian Georges, 4.40, 2.40, 2.60; 2. Kadillac Queen, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty, 2.80, 2.40; 3. Love Remembers, 7.60

Time: 33.3, 1:08.3, 1:42.2, 2:14.0

Exacta, 3-7, 12.80; Quinella, 3-7, 6.80; Trifecta, 3-7-5, 80.60

4. Triple Seven Seven, John Haugh, Pasko Vuninaj; 5. Out Of Time, William Hartman, William Hartman; 6. Fifth Third, David Myers, Charles Vigneron; 7. Aunt Bee’s Jewell, Ryan Holton, Hugh Beatty; 8. Shake It Mary, Jeff Nisonger, Kimberly Dailey

RACE NO. 6, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLIE PACE, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,721, SPONSORED BY J.K. PRECAST

1. Bad Leading Lady, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz, 2.80, 2.20, 2.10; 2. Miss Martha Jones, Tyler Smith, Timmy Jones, 2.40, 2.20; 3. Miracle Rock, Ty Van Rhoden, Bret Schwartz, 2.20

Time: 32.1, 1:04.0, 1:34.2, 2:04.0

Exacta, 5-6, 4.80; Quinella, 5-6, 4.20; Trifecta, 5-6-all, 4.40

4. Ufkelliejoschoice, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; 5. I Got The Diamonds, Scott Cisco, Mark Rowe; 6. Springhouse Book, Hunter Myers, Travis Redden; 7. Rocking Zoe, David Myers, David Myers

RACE NO. 7, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $9,436, SPONSORED BY THE ROBERT D. MILLER & DEBBIE MILLER-CROOKS MEMORIAL

1. Home Run Trot, Trevor Smith, Jeff Smith, 3.20, 2.10, 2.10; 2. Heavy Duty K, Kato Young, Steve Carter, 2.10, 2.20; 3. Boy Number One, Chad Moore, Chad Moore, 2.40

Time: 31.0, 1:01.3, 1:33.3, 2:05.0

Exacta, 5-2, 4.80; Quinella, 2-5, 2.20; Trifecta, 5-2-4, 36.40

4. Super Train, Chad Leyes, Rusty Leyes; 5. Fortune Hall, Jack Dailey, Terry Groves

RACE NO. 8, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, 3rd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,036, SPONSORED BY LONG BROTHERS STABLE, IN MEMORY OF ALVIN & NEAL LONG

1. Big See, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisoner, 8.40, 3.20, 2.60; 2. Gladstone Rocky, Tyler Smith, Jim Pollock Jr., 3.80, 5.20; 3. Cruzin In A Woody, Trevor Smith, Jeff Smith, 2.80

Time: 32.0, 1:02.0, 1:32.2, 2:02.0

Exacta, 4-1, 73.60; Quinella, 1-4, 10.80; Trifecta, 4-1-6, 66.60; Daily Double, 5-4, 7.60

4. All Native Ice, Cameron McCown, Mark Winters Sr.; 5. Walla Walla, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; 6. Mr. Bad Rock, Shawn Barker II, Dan Ater; 7. Mystical Storm, Hunter Myers, Dustin Arledge

RACE NO. 9, OHIO LADIES PACE, NON-WINNERS OF $16,000 IN 2018, PURSE $800, SPONSORED BY THE DOG-GONE CHICKEN FARM

1. Astarisontheway, Alesha Binkley, Trent Stohler, 3.00; 2. Art Degree, Amy Eubanks, Amy Eubanks; 3. Fudge, Mary Dawson, Mary Dawson

Time: 32.0, 1:05.0, 1:36.2, 2:05.0

Exacta, 2-3, 8.00

RACE NO. 10, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, 4th DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,036, SPONSORED BY THE KEITH HAYNES MEMORIAL

1. Dreaming Dragon, Luke Hanners, Dan O’Mara, 69.60, 23.60, 3.40; 2. My Trump Card, Trevor Smith, Mike Polhamus, 6.60, 2.20; 3. The Golden Bolt, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz, 2.80

Time: 33.2, 1:03.3, 1:35.0, 2:05.3

Exacta, all-1, 4.20; Quinella, 1-6, 37.20

4. Lost Wages, Scott Cisco, Jim Arledge Jr.; 5. Chillicothe, Jeff Nisonger, John Ackley; 6. He’llrockyourworld, Shawn Barker II, Ty Van Rhoden

RACE NO. 11, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLIE PACE, 3rd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,721, SPONSORED IN MEMORY OF VIRGINIA LEE MERRITT

1. Wouldyoucolorwithme, Shawn Barker II, Jim Arledge Jr., 12.60, 6.60, 4.20; 2. Goin Home Again, Jack Dailey, Jim Pollock Jr., 8.80, 4.80; 3. Oh Miss Rylee, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz, 3.00

Time: 33.0, 1:04.4, 1:35.4, 2:05.4

Exacta, 7-all, 4.60; Exacta, all-1, 5.20; Quinella, 7-all, 2.40; Quinella, 1-all, 4.00; Trifecta, 7-1-all, 51.00

4. She’s On Cruise, Scott Cisco, Kimerly Dailey; 5. Blue Hottie, Trevor Smith, Dan Conkright; 6. Magical Penny, Jeff Nisonger, Roy Bradley; 7. Cruisin Camnation, scratch, Gregory Forcum

RACE NO. 12, MAIDENS AE: 2-YEAR-OLD PACE, 1st DIVISION, PURSE $450, SPONSORED BY MISFIT FARM

1. Chicken Nugget, Ken Holliday, Brady Galliers, 4.00, 2.10, 2.10; 2. Wizard Win, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey, 2.10, 2.60; 3. Bikini Breeze, Bruce Sturgeon, Bruce Sturgeon, 2.10

Time: 30.1, 1:00.1, 1:31.0, 2:02.1

Exacta, 5-3, 9.20; Quinella, 3-5, 6.60; Trifecta, 5-3-4, 6.60

4. Brother John Finn, Jack Dailey, Doug Hunt; 5. Time To Move On, Ty Van Rhoden, Ty Van Rhoden

RACE NO. 13, MAIDENS AE: 2-YEAR-OLD PACE, 2nd DIVISION, PURSE $450, SPONSORED BY ROBERT SCHWARTZ, DVM

1. Scrappy Sam, Luke Hanners, Dan O’Mara, 3.40, 2.20, 2.20; 2. Uf Lindsay’s Boy, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson, 2.20, 2.20; 3. Doodles Yankee, Jack Dailey, Travis Redden, 4.60

Time: 32.3, 1:04.0, 1:34.3, 2:05.0

Exacta, 4-2, 5.40; Quinella, 2-4, 6.00; Trifecta, 4-2-3, 7.00

4. She’s Our Hope, Trevor Smith, Johnny Johnson; 5. Freaky Frank, Scott Cisco, Mark Rowe

RACE NO. 14, D. E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC PACE, PURSE $10,000, SPONSORED BY MIDLAND ACRES

1. Petacular Rock, Jack Dailey, Earl Owings, 3.00, 2.20, 3.00; 2. Excavator, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr., 2.40, 3.00; 3. Fourthquarter Ben, Keely Moore, Roy Murphy Jr., 4.80

Time: 31.2, 1:02.0, 1:32.0, 2:01.4

Exacta, 3-1, 7.40; Quinella, 1-3, 6.40; Trifecta, 3-1-5, 110.00; Daily Double, 4-3, 9.20

4. Going To Win, Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday; 5. Falla Me Falla Me, Lucas Gillum, Art Gillum Jr., 6. Hardware Princess, Todd Luther, Ken Holliday; 7. Friskies Request, Cameron McCown, Mike Polhamus

Petacular Rock, driven by Jack Dailey, crosses the line to win the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the fair. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Petacular-Rock-wins-FayCo-Classic-7-21-2018.jpg Petacular Rock, driven by Jack Dailey, crosses the line to win the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the fair. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

