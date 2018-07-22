WCH All-Stars update

While the Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars have qualified for the Little League State tournament in Ironton, another Washington C.H. team, the 12u, played their first game in that State tournament in North Canton Saturday.

Washington C.H. began the game against New Albany leading 2-0 after one-and-a-half innings and 2-1 after two complete.

They led 2-1 after three innings and 3-1 after batting in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, New Albany scored four runs to take a 5-3 lead.

New Albany went on to win the game, 6-3.

Washington C.H. is to play its second game of the tournament Monday against Mount Vernon.

Meanwhile, the Washington C.H. 10u All-Stars are competing in the District 8 tournament.

Washington C.H. opened with a 19-3 win over Eaton Thursday, July 19.

That game ended after four innings in accordance with the 10-run rule.

On Saturday, Washington C.H. defeated Enon, 15-0 in three innings.

On Sunday, Washington C.H. defeated Fairborn, 18-0 in three innings.

Washington C.H., after having to forfeit in the first game, will have to defeat Fairborn again on Monday.

There will be more coverage of the 12u and the 10u All-Stars in a future edition of the Record-Herald.