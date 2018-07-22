WCH 11u All-Stars win District 8 title

The Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars are State-bound after winning the District 8 championship Sunday afternoon in a rematch against Eaton, 7-1.

Washington C.H. began the tournament on July 18 with an 11-0 win over Eaton.

They followed that with a 29-2 win over Fairborn.

On Saturday, Eaton defeated Fairborn to advance to the championship against Washington C.H.

This game was a tough pitcher’s dual for four innings before Washington C.H. put five runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth.

Xavier Lawhorn started and was the winning pitcher for Washington C.H.

He pitched 5.1 innings before reaching the maximum pitch count allowed. He yielded one run (earned), striking out 12 and issuing two walks. He also hit two Eaton batters.

Lawhorn was given the game ball in the dugout after the victory by manager Nate Robinette.

Trey Robinette pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, getting one batter to fly out and the next to ground out to end the game.

Dylan Jerron was the starting pitcher for Eaton.

He worked 4.1 innings with five hits and seven runs. He walked four, struck out two and hit one batter.

Derek Michaels pitched two-thirds of an inning for Eaton with one hit and one walk.

Five different players had hits for Washington, with Landan StClair going 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Gavin Coffman hit a two-run triple and scored.

Jakob Hoosier drove in a run with a sacrifice fly; Alex Robinson was on base three times, including a double, and two runs scored; Lafe Coleman had a hit and scored twice.

Lawhorn struck out the first six batters he faced.

Eaton first made contact leading off the third inning with a ground out.

Following another strikeout, an Eaton player bunted, testing Washington C.H.’s defense.

Catcher Gavin Coffman fielded the ball and threw to second baseman Landan StClair covering for a perfect game after three innings.

Washington C.H.’s first scoring inning was the second.

Coleman led off with a single and moved to second on a passed ball.

Robinson then reached on an error and both runners advanced on a wild pitch.

Suddenly, when the throw went back to the pitcher, Coleman raced safely for home with the game’s first run.

Lawhorn walked and stole second.

Hoosier hit the ball into the outfield for a sacrifice fly, scoring Robinson to make it 2-0, Washington C.H.

Eaton got on the board in the top of the fourth with a pair of walks and a single by Jerron that scored Dungan.

Robinson led off the fourth with a double to left field, but Washington C.H. would not score in the inning.

Washington C.H. broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth.

Cody Moore led off and reached on an error.

Trey Robinette had a sacrifice bunt, moving Moore to second.

StClair had an infield hit and Coffman hit a triple to make it 4-1.

Coleman walked and stole second and Robinson walked.

At this juncture, Michaels was brought on in relief of Jerron.

With the next batter retired, Coffman scored on a wild pitch to give Washington C.H. a 5-1 lead.

Frank Maddux came through with an infield hit to score Coleman.

Maddux stole second and Hoosier walked.

With two away, Robinson scored what turned out to be the final run of the game on a wild pitch.

“They are a good team,” Washington C.H. manager Nate Robinette said. “They came to play. They’re a tough team. They hit well, they pitch well. I knew it would be a tough game.

“Our boys turned it on there in the last couple of innings,” Robinette said. “Xavier Lawhorn pitched a great game. Xaiver was lights out today. I’m proud of him.

“I want to thank the parents,” Robinette said. “I thank my coaches, Allen Hoosier and Tyler StClair, and Wes Robinson for helping out.

“The kids did a great job,” Robinette said. “I’m proud of them. They’re a good bunch of kids.”

The Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars open play in the State tournament in Ironton Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m.

Offensively for Washington C.H.: Trey Robinette, 0-2, 1 sac bunt; Landan StClair, 2-3, 1 run; Gavin Coffman, 1-2, 1 3b, 2 rbi, 1 run, hbp; Lafe Coleman, 1-2, 1 bb, 1 sb, 2 runs; Alex Robinson, 1-1, 1 bb, 1 2b, 2 runs, roe; Xavier Lawhorn, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 sb; Connor Guthrie, 0-1; Jakob Hoosier, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 sb, 1 sac fly, 1 rbi; Cody Moore, 0-2, roe, 1 run; Frank Maddux, 1-2, 1 rbi, 1 sb.

RHE

E 000 100 — 1 1 2

W 020 05x — 7 6 0

WASHINGTON C.H. 11u ALL-STARS, DISTRICT EIGHT CHAMPIONS — The team on the mound at Lewis Street after a 7-1 championship win over Eaton Sunday, July 22, 2018. (l-r); Trey Robinette, Lafe Coleman, Connor Guthrie, Xavier Lawhorn, Cody Moore, Alex Robinson, Gavin Coffman, Landan StClair, Frank Maddux, Jakob Hoosier; (back, coaches Tyler StClair and Allen Hoosier and manager Nate Robinette. Not pictured: Bryson Heath. Xavier Lawhorn delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars in their District 8 championship game against Eaton Sunday, July 22, 2018 at the Little League complex on Lewis Street. Lawhorn struck out 12 in 5.1 innings in a 7-1 victory for Washington C.H. Jakob Hoosier takes a swing at the plate for the Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars against Eaton Sunday, July 22, 2018.

Defeat Eaton, 7-1; advance to State in Ironton