NTPA truck and tractor pull energizes fair-goers

The National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) truck and tractor pull was the featured event at the grandstand at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

With an almost deafening roar, and filling the skies above the fairgrounds with plums of black smoke, the tractors and trucks excited a large crowd at the grandstand.

Results:

7,500-lb. Super Stock Diesel 4 x 4 Trucks

1. Susan Ingram, Farina, Ill., Scheid Diesel, Dodge, 291.847; 2. Justin Gearhart, Kingston, Ohio, Cream of the Crop, Dodge, 291.578; 3. Cody Hastings, Ashville, Ohio, Against the Grain, Dodge, 286.165; 4. Brion Withrow, Waverly, Ohio, Nut Job, Chevrolet, 277.817; 5. Calvin Miller, Guys Mills, Pa., Runnin’ in the Red, Dodge, 271.063; 6. Randall Watson, Batavia, Ohio, SuperMax, Chevrolet, 268.404; 7. Erik Stacey, Winchester, Ohio, Smok’n Ya HD, Chevrolet, 174.080; 8. Nate Boes, Kenton, Ohio, Trump, Dodge, 164.852

StainlessDiesel.com 8,000-lb. Pro Stock Diesel 4 x 4 Trucks

1. Jordan Jackson, Connersville, Ind., Billet Steel and Sex Appeal, Dodge, 314.355; 2. Kenny Smith, Waynesburg, Ohio, Kenny’s Pulling Parts, Ford, 309.765; 3. Eric Widman, Republic, Ohio, Big Red, Dodge, 308.795; 4. Adam Halien, Fort Wayne, Ind., Wrecker, Dodge, 307.495; 5. Jeff Hossler, Columbia City, Ind., Flirtin’ with Disaster, Dodge, 306.570; 6. Rob Wright, McArthur, Ohio, All Attitude, Dodge, 297.748; 7. Jeremy Straley, London, Ohio, Razor’s Edge, Dodge, 293.018; 8. John Shriver, London, Ohio, Thunder Struck, Dodge, 289.996; 9. Nickolas Stamm, Stryker, Ohio, Frank, Dodge, 285.843

8,500-lb. Light Pro Stock Tractors

1. Steven Smith, Tiffin, Ohio, Eye of the Tiger, John Deere 8410, 327.150; 2. Tom Shafer, Glenford, Ohio, Boss, International 1466, 316.544; 3. Mike Palmer, Greenville, Ohio, Red Avenger Classic, International 966, 315.082; 4. Scott Webb, Beverly, Ohio, Ragin’ Red, International 1066, 313.746; 5. Charlie Cosler, Wilmington, Ohio, All In, John Deere 4630, 311.266; 6. Terry Shafer, Glenford, Ohio, Bad Company, International 1466, 309.602; 7. Kevin Summers, South Solon, Ohio, Buckshot Binder, International 1206, 307.313; 8. Matt Durbin, New Philadelphia, Ohio, Side Winder, International 1256, 305.560; 9. Mike Palmer, Greenville, Ohio, Red Avenger, International 986, 302.955; 10. Kendall Houk, Lynchburg, Ohio, Nothing Special, Case International 275, 301.806; 11. Dave Armstrong, Wilmington, Ohio, Rowdy Red, International 966, 300.186; 12. Kevin Banion, Urbana, Ohio, Forgiven, International 1066, 291.569; 13. Brad Cochran, Martinsville, Ohio, Case Incognito, Case 2390, 166.713

7,500-lb. Modified Tractors

1. Tarry Feiss, Lawrenceburg, Ind., Feissty Farmer, Automotive/Piston x 2, 328.017; 2. Ryan Writsel, Orient, Ohio, Lucky Stryke, Automotive/Piston x 2, 319.523; 3. Todd Feiss, Lawrenceburg, Ind., S’no Farmer, Automotive/Piston x 2, 316.731; 4. Brad Jerwe, Richwood, Ohio, Wild Times, Automotive/Piston x 3, 310.413; 5. Alan Judy, Germantown, Ohio, Raptor, Automotive/Piston x 3, 307.443; 6. Ken Miller, Bellevue, Ohio, Corn & Soybean Special, Automotive/Piston x 3, 294.978; 7. Brad Harper, Clarksville, Ohio, Doubletime, Automotive/Piston x 3, 286.635; 8. Don Deane, Trafalgar, Ind., Plumbers Nitemare, Aircraft/Turbine x 3, 285.574; 9. Brian Reid, Winchester, Ohio, Blown Income, Automotive/Piston x 3, 263.560; 10. Joey Street, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Wildfire, Aircraft/Turbine x 2, 262.505; 11. John Ward, Washington C.H., Ohio, Mud Puppy, Automotive/Piston x 3, 244.018; 12. Walt Biggs, Lebanon, Ohio, Driller, Automotive/Piston x 3, 232.603

Jeremy Straley of London, Ohio drives the Razor’s Edge Dodge in the 8,000-lb. Pro Stock Diesel 4 x 4 truck category at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 17, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Razors-edge-truck-pull-pic-7-17-2018.jpg Jeremy Straley of London, Ohio drives the Razor’s Edge Dodge in the 8,000-lb. Pro Stock Diesel 4 x 4 truck category at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Matt Durbin of New Philadelphia, Ohio, drives the Side Winder, International 1256 to an eighth place finish in the 8,500-lb. Light Pro Stock Tractor division at the fair Tuesday, July 17, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Sidewinder-tractor-pull-pic.jpg Matt Durbin of New Philadelphia, Ohio, drives the Side Winder, International 1256 to an eighth place finish in the 8,500-lb. Light Pro Stock Tractor division at the fair Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos This John Deere tractor billows smoke from the exhaust during a pull at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 17, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Tractor-No-2-from-7-17-2018-pull.jpg This John Deere tractor billows smoke from the exhaust during a pull at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Jordan Jackson of Connersville, Ind., driving the Billet Steel and Sex Appeal Dodge, won the 8,000-lb. Pro Stock Diesel 4 x 4 truck category with a pull of 314.355 feet at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 17, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Truck-from-truck-pull-7-17-2018.jpg Jordan Jackson of Connersville, Ind., driving the Billet Steel and Sex Appeal Dodge, won the 8,000-lb. Pro Stock Diesel 4 x 4 truck category with a pull of 314.355 feet at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos