WCH 11u All-Stars advance, 29-2

The Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars advanced to the championship game of the District 8 tournament with an overwhelming 29-2 win over Fairborn Thursday at the Little League complex on Lewis Street.

Fairborn will play Eaton Friday at 6 p.m. at Washington C.H. and the winner of that game will play the local all-stars Saturday at noon for the championship and a trip to the State tournament.

Thursday, Washington C.H. scored four runs in the first, 12 in the second and 13 in the third.

Fairborn scored two runs in the first inning.

The game was called after Fairborn batted in the bottom of the third in accordance with the run-rule that ends a game when one team leads another by 15 or more runs after three complete innings.

Trey Robinette started for Washington C.H. and got the win. He pitched 1.1 innings with no hits, two runs, one strikeout, four walks and one hit batsman.

Xavier Lawhorn pitched 1.2 innings with no hits, no runs, four strikeouts, one walk and one hit batsman.

Fairborn used five pitchers in the game.

Each of Washington C.H.’s 10 players had at least one hit and every player scored at least one run.

Lafe Coleman was 4 for 4 with a double, three rbi and four runs scored.

Frank Maddux was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two rbi.

Gavin Coffman was 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles, six rbi and five runs scored.

Xavier Lawhorn went 3 for 5 with an inside-the-park grand slam home run, five rbi and two runs scored.

Landan StClair was 3 for 4 with a triple, three rbi and four runs scored.

Washington C.H. sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the first, scoring four runs.

The high point of the game for Fairborn came when they turned a double play on a fly ball out to center and a throw to second before the runner could return to the base.

In the bottom of the first for Fairborn, three walks, a wild pitch and an error saw the visitors score two runs.

Washington C.H. sent 17 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring 12 runs.

Fairborn loaded the bases in the second with one out on two walks and a hit batsman, but did not score.

Lawhorn struck out two batters to end that threat.

Washington C.H. sent 21 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring 13 runs on 11 hits with the help of a hit batsman, two walks, one error.

Lawhorn hit his grand slam in the third inning for Washington C.H.

Offensively for Washington C.H.: Trey Robinette, 2-3, 3 runs, 1 bb; Landan StClair, 3-4, 4 runs, roe, 1 3b, 3 rbi; Gavin Coffman, 4-5, 6 rbi, 5 runs, 2 2b; Lafe Coleman, 4-4, 4 runs, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Alex Robinson, 1-2, roe, 2 bb, 3 rbi, 1 run; Xavier Lawhorn, 3-5, 2 runs, 5 rbi, 1 inside-the-park grand slam home run; Connor Guthrie, 1-2, 1 bb, roe, hbp, 1 rbi, 2 runs; Jakob Hoosier, 1-2, 2 rbi, 2 runs; Frank Maddux, 4-4, 1 sb, 2 rbi, 3 runs; Cody Moore, 2-2, 3 runs.

RHE

W 4(12)(13) xxx — 29 25 1

F 200 xxx — 2 0 4

Gavin Coffman hits third and heads for home for the Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars during their game against Fairborn in the District 8 tournament Thursday, July 19, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Gavin-Coffman-scores-11u-7-19-2018.jpg Gavin Coffman hits third and heads for home for the Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars during their game against Fairborn in the District 8 tournament Thursday, July 19, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Jakob Hoosier runs to third base for the Washington C.H. All-Stars during a 29-2 win over Fairborn in the District 8 tournament Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the Little League complex on Lewis Street. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Jakob-Hoosier-WCH-11u-7-19-2018.jpg Jakob Hoosier runs to third base for the Washington C.H. All-Stars during a 29-2 win over Fairborn in the District 8 tournament Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the Little League complex on Lewis Street. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald