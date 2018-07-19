14 races on tap for Saturday

Another action-packed card of harness racing is coming up at the grandstand at the Fayette County Fair Saturday.

There are 14 races in store with the final race being the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic.

Post time is 12 p.m.

Here are the entries for Saturday’s races. The drivers listed are subject to change prior to each race.

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, 1st DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,036

Horse, driver, trainer

1. Crown Time Up Turn, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; 2. Friskiesonaroll, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz; 3. Bad Taylor Jones, Tyler Smith, Timmy Jones; 4. Blarney Rock, Dan Noble, Dan Nole; 5. Dl’s Big Elvis, Scott Cisco, Rodney Harness; 6. Flirtnwithfire, Dustin Arledge, Dustin Arledge; 7. Jim Tom, Mark Winters Jr., Mark Winters Sr.

RACE NO. 2, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLIE PACE, TOTAL PURSE $11,721

1. Night Prowler, Hunter Myers, Gary Crawford; 2. Wf Dearest, Jack Dailey, Earl Owings; Marty’s Dream Girl, Tony Croft, Dennis Ward; A Rockin Goodnite, Pierce Henry, Mike Polhamus; 5. Feel It Glide, Ty Van Rhoden, Bret Schwartz; 6. Heythere Lisamarie, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; How About Murph, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr.

RACE NO. 3, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, 1st DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $9,436

1. Forbidden Song, Jack Dailey, James Roach; 2. Slap Happy Sammy, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; 3. Man On Vacation, Jack Dailey, Earl Owings; 4. Kid With Rythm, Jack Dailey, Doug Hunt; 5. Fleet Cessna, Tyler Smith, Trent Stohler

RACE NO. 4, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,036

1. Robin’s Big Boy, Roy Wilson, Kent Saunders; 2. Sand Cutter, Cameron McCown, Jim Arledge Jr.; 3. Red Foot Ernie Ray, Cameron McCown, Mike Polhamus; 4. Western Boots, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz; 5. East Beach, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; 6. Western Bay Bay, n/a, John Ackley

RACE NO. 5, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLIE TROT, TOTAL PURSE $9,845

1. Out Of Time, William Hartman, William Hartman; 2. Triple Seven Seven, John Haugh, Pasko Vucinaj; 3. Trotslikenoother, Allen Woolums, Brian Georges; 4. Fifth Third, David Myers, Charles Vigneron; 5. Love Remembers, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey; 6. Aunt Bee’s Jewell, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 7. Kadillac Queen, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 8. Shake It Mary, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey

RACE NO. 6, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLIE PACE, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,721

1. Rocking Zoe, David Myers, David Myers; 2. Springhouse Book, Hunter Myers, Travis Redden; 3. Miracle Rock, Ty Van Rhoden, Bret Schwartz; 4. I Got The Diamonds, Scott Cisco, Mark Rowe; 5. Bad Leading Lady, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz; 6. Miss Martha Jones, Tyler Smith/Trevor Smith, Timmy Jones; 7. Ufkelliejoschoice, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson

RACE NO. 7, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $9,436

1. Fortune Hall, Jack Dailey, Terry Groves; 2. Heavy Duty K, Kato Young, Steve Carter; 3. Super Train, Chad Leyes, Rusty Leyes; 4. Boy Number One, Chad Moore, Chad Moore; 5. Home Run Trot, Trevor Smith, Jeff Smith

RACE NO. 8, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, 3rd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,036

1. Gladstone Rocky, Josh Sutton, Jim Pollock Jr.; 2. Mystical Storm, Dustin Arledge, Dustin Arledge; 3. Mr. Bad Rock, Shawn Barker II, Dan Ater; 4. Big See, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 5. All Native Ice, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr.; 6. Cruzin In A Woody, Trevor Smith, Jeff Smith; 7. Walla Walla, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter

RACE NO. 9, OHIO LADIES PACE, NON-WINNERS OF $16,000 IN 2018, PURSE $800

1. Fudge, Mary Dawson, Mary Dawson; 2. Astarisontheway, Alesha Binkley, Trent Stohler; 3. Art Degree, Amy Eubanks, Amy Eubanks

RACE NO. 10, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, 4th DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $13,036

1. My Trump Card, n/a, Mike Polhamus; 2. Chillicothe, Hunter Myers, John Ackley; 3. Lost Wages, Scott Cisco, Jim Arledge Jr.; 4. He’llrockyourworld, Ty Van Rhoden, Ty Van Rhoden; 5. The Golden Bolt, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz; 6. Dreaming Dragon, Joey Putnam, Dan O’Mara

RACE NO. 11, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLIE PACE, 3rd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $11,721

1. Goin Home Again, Jack Dailey, Jim Pollock Jr.; 2. She’s On Cruise, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey; 3. Magical Penny, Scott Cisco, Roy Bradley; 4. Oh Miss Rylee, Cameron McCown, Bret Schwartz; 5. Blue Hottie, Trevor Smith, Dan Conkright; 6. Cruisin Camnation, Gregory Forcum, Gregory Forcum; 7. Woodyoucolorwithme, Scott Cisco, Jim Arledge Jr.

RACE NO. 12, MAIDENS AE: 2-YEAR-OLD PACE, 1st DIVISION, PURSE $450

1. Brother John Finn, Jack Dailey, Doug Hunt; 2. Time To Move On, Ty Van Rhoden, Ty Van Rhoden; 3. Wizard Win, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey; 4. Bikini Breeze, Bruce Sturgeon, Bruce Sturgeon; 5. Chicken Nugget, Brady Galliers, Brady Galliers

RACE NO. 13, MAIDENS AE: 2-YEAR-OLD PACE, 2nd DIVISION, PURSE $450

1. Freaky Frank, Scott Cisco, Mark Rowe; 2. Uf Lindsay’s Boy, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; 3. Doodles Yankee, Hunter Myers, Travis Redden; 4. Scrappy Sam, Joey Putnam, Dan O’Mara; 5. She’s Our Hope, Trevor Smith, Johnny Johnson

RACE NO. 14, D. E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC PACE, PURSE $10,000

1. Excavator, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr.; 2. Going To Win, Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday; 3. Petacular Rock, Jack Dailey, Earl Owings; 4. Friskie’s Request, n/a, Mike Polhamus; 5. Fourthquarter Ben, Keely Moore, Roy Murphy Jr.; 6. Hardware Princess, Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday; 7. Falla Me Falla Me, Lucas Gillum, Art Gillum Jr

Horses travel past the grandstand during a race on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the Fayette County Fair. Another full card of racing is set for Saturday, beginning at noon and ending with the 14th race, the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Horsies-giong-past-the-grandstand.jpg Horses travel past the grandstand during a race on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the Fayette County Fair. Another full card of racing is set for Saturday, beginning at noon and ending with the 14th race, the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic.